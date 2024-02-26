Brockton home on Chiton Road that sold for $905K is timeless and elegant

BROCKTON − A home on Chilton Road sold for $905,000. This five-bedroom home has over 3,000 square feet and is "timeless and elegant,” according to the real estate listing. The "meticulous grounds boast an impressive oversized patio with built-in grill and firepit, ideal for for summer entertaining." The property was sold by Brian Tempel,Tempel Realty Group.

In Easton, a home on 5 Sadie Circle sold for $995,000. This "spectacular" four-bedroom, three-bath Colonial with wraparound farmers porch is in the highly desired Sweet Meadow neighborhood, according to the real estate listing. .

A Bridgewater home on 5 Magnolia Way that sold for $930,000 is a "stand-out custom Colonial that exudes warmth and luxury," according to the real estate listing. The "magnificent" owner's suite includes two walk-in closets and luxury spa-inspired bath.

This house at 7 Chilton Road in Brockton sold for $905,000.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

40 Bedford St., Jason Bloom and Newrez Limited Liability Co. to Newrez Limited Liability Co., $453,248, Dec. 4.

220 Shaw Ave., Judith L. Belcher (irrevocable trust) and Susan J. Medeiros to Jeffrey L. Mariano, $545,500, Dec. 4, single family.

303 Hampton Way Unit 303, Jessica Brodbeck to Garey and Maryanne Foley, $406,000, Dec. 7, condo.

105 Summit Road, Bonnie L. Jefferson and Diana F. Welsh to Marie T. Morris, $560,000, Dec. 8, single family.

Avon

348 Old Pond St., James D. and Heidi A. Damiano to Andre Peeples, $445,000, Dec. 8, single family.

Berkley

12 Jerome St., Michael R. Dagenais to Cindy and Paul Albernaz, $455,000, Dec. 8, single family.

Bridgewater

186 Crescent St., Paige Thornton to Daniel M. Cole, $487,400, Dec. 8, single family.

115 Pratt Ave., Duxburrow Estaes Limited Liability Co. to Michael and Kaleigh Vespa, $756,832, Dec. 7.

139 Wall St. Unit 139, Jacob and Megan Horowitz to Patrick E. Daly, $504,000, Dec. 8, condo.

180 Main St. Unit E106, Tammy L. Toppan RET and Tammy L. Toppan to Angela C. Cunningham, $235,000, Dec. 8, condo.

5 Magnolia Way, Paul M. and Latelynn D. Swain to Bryan and Cristen Galligan, $930,000, Dec. 8, single family.

48 Willow Ridge Drive Unit 48, Shawna M. Mello to Pamela Dicastro, $352,000, Dec. 8, condo.

8 Erbeck Circle, Daniel Whitman to Shawn Mello and Gregory Dieso, $610,000, Dec. 8, single family.

70 Mill St., Luis Medeiros to Calixte Viau, $560,000, Dec. 4, single family.

120 Pratt Ave., Duxburrow Estaes Limited Liability Co. to Kyle Kuhns, $263,500, Dec. 5.

Brockton

66 Custer St., Arb Realty Trust and Matthew D. Munson to Jessica Guerrier and Carline Pamphile-Guerrier, $600,000, Dec. 5.

25 Parker Ave., Natalia Darling to Monique Johnson, $610,000, Dec. 5.

64 South St., Charlie Wigfall and Newrez Limited Liability Co. to 64 South St Limited Liability Co., $321,000, Dec. 6, single family.

75 Oakdale St., P. T. Pouliopoulos (irrevocable trust) and James Pouliopoulos to David J. Flynn, $325,000, Dec. 4, single family.

46 Thayer St., Tracey Williams to Gz Homes Limited Liability Co., $248,000, Dec. 8, single family.

109 Burkeside Ave., Qais Diodato to Jean-Baptiste Neptune, $455,000, Dec. 5, single family.

130 Liberty St. Unit 13B, Ahr Realty Trust and Richard Bronstein to Liberty 13ab Limited Liability Co., $235,000, Dec. 8.

39 Glenwood St., Lashunda Simmons to Julia Carrion and Fred Evans, $410,000, Dec. 8, single family.

26 Monson St., Krista Schrage to Leonel J. Chavez and Esly N. Flores, $530,000, Dec. 7, single family.

79 Appleby St., Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb3 and Wilmingtn Saving Mtg T. B3 to Angelo Monsini, $311,993, Dec. 6, single family.

90 Crickett Road, Weathers Family Trust and Kerry J. King to Colin M. and Kirsten A. Weathers, $510,000, Dec. 7, single family.

33 Overlook Ave., Desmond and Carmeta Murray to Carla A. Pina and Albertina R. Andrade, $505,000, Dec. 7, single family.

172 Moncrief St., Andrew Shevchuk to Tanva and Jamal H. Spencer, $430,000, Dec. 8, single family.

49 Clifford Ave., Eleanor J. Cahill to Rachel French, $325,000, Dec. 5, single family.

7 Chilton Road, Laetitia A. and Maura J. Carney to Carod A. and Tana A. Boone, $905,000, Nov. 30, single family.

93 Maplewood Circle, Mark and Theresa Kearns to Michael Denoughe and Karen Donoghue, $530,000, Dec. 5, single family.

Carver

1 Robbins Path, J. & D. Realty Trust and Kelly A. Dolloff to Adga Realty Trust, $655,000, Dec. 8, single family.

S. Meadow Road (off), Flax Pond Cranberry Co. LL to Adga Realty Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Dec. 8.

46 Spring St. Unit 4, Smith-Facchini Limited Liability Co. to George W. Ahern, $325,000, Dec. 8, condo.

East Bridgewater

63 West St., Rolins Family Trust and Joseph C. Rollins to Jessica Medina, $410,000, Dec. 4.

56 Wildwood Ave. Unit 56, Natalina Depina to Nerline Destin, $475,000, Dec. 5, condo.

38 Parris Farm Road, James F. Costello 3rd to Miguel A. and Shirley Sanchez, $705,000, Dec. 6, single family.

5 Beech St. Unit 5, Connor Daniel G. Est and David Oconnor to William R. and Nicole M. Mcnulty, $440,000, Dec. 8, condo.

Easton

89 Gaslight Lane Unit 89, Margaret M. Larrousse to Kristina and Nicholas Fasoli, $445,000, Dec. 7, condo.

20 Washington St. Unit 1-3, Angela Jordan to Eudes L. Monthe, $350,000, Dec. 6, condo.

42 Symphony Drive, Stonebridge Land Dev T. and Muhammad M. Itani to Pappas Lt and Jason W. Pappas, $1,689,660, Dec. 6.

5 Sadie Circle, Cavanaugh (nominal trust) Of 2021 and Kevin A. Cavanugh to Steve and Ashley Field, $995,000, Dec. 8, single family.

Hanover

295 Winter St. Unit 4, Jsc Holdings Limited Liability Co. to Buning Group Limited Liability Co., $262,500, Dec. 8.

295 Winter St. Unit 21, Jsc Holdings Limited Liability Co. to Aymb Realty Partners Limited Liability Co., $262,500, Dec. 8.

75 Oakland Ave., Tucker Joyce D. Est and Jean M. Tucker to Trifone Family Lp, $379,900, Dec. 7, single family.

46 Riverside Drive, Michael E. and Karen A. Johnson to Matthew D. Johnson, $700,000, Dec. 8, single family.

Hanson

842 E. Washington St., Gp Koulouras Limited Liability Co. to Michael J. and Silvia Y. Forersteire, $525,000, Dec. 5, single family.

226 Elm St., Oladokun Florence Est and Eunice Anifowose to Philip S. and Kathryn Warren, $440,000, Dec. 4, single family.

Holbrook

48 Quincy St., Damon M. Stancato to Andre L. Dossantos, $550,000, Dec. 4, single family.

3 Howard Ave., Ferrante S. Gioioso RET and Ferrante S. Gioioso to Beacon Hill Estates Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Dec. 6, single family.

18 Edgewood Road, James D. and Melissa D. Hennessey to Djackens and Jacques Celestin, $555,500, Dec. 8, single family.

Kingston

336 Country Club Way, Country Club Way Inv Limited Liability Co. to Kate C. Jalkut, $1,250,000, Dec. 5.

79 Elm St., Hobday (irrevocable trust) and Mayr L. Garrett to Christopher P. and Victoria Ballerini, $625,000, Dec. 5, single family.

Lakeville

8 Violet St., Oliveira Investment Inc. to Evan Dechristopher, $295,000, Dec. 4, single family.

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 2, Residences Limited Liability Co. to Winston Wang, $457,102, Dec. 7, condo.

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 4, Residence At Lebaron Hls to Halsey B. Ormiston, $222,200, Dec. 8, condo.

7 Shamrock Lane, Tnt Realty Trust and Timothy S. Hashem to Michael Nevelos, $664,900, Dec. 8, single family.

Mansfield

58-60 Shawmut Ave., Jason C. and Kerri J. Stiehl to Blake Eagan, $737,000, Dec. 4.

21 East St. Unit 1A, Blackacre Capital I. Limited Liability Co. to Kevin Nelson, $200,000, Dec. 4, condo.

22 Fairfield Park Unit 22, Lorraine and Paul Tavares to Mina Wasef, $400,000, Dec. 5, condo.

Middleboro

22 Clay St., Conroy Development Copr to Nexgeneration Limited Liability Co., $50,000, Dec. 4, single family.

13 E. Main St., Joanne Jackson to George H. Jackson, $90,000, Dec. 6, single family.

98 Plain St. Unit 3, Gar Con Corp. to Alexandra R. Conway and Jacob Bittrolff, $335,000, Dec. 6, condo.

33 Anderson Ave., Ryan T. Lacrosse and Los Angeles to Freedom Rg Limited Liability Co., $120,000, Dec. 5, single family.

Norton

92 E. Main St., 9 East Main St Realty Trust and Gertrude A. Beane to Nead Realty Limited Liability Co., $1,850,000, Dec. 7.

8 Wilbur St., Winwin Properties Limited Liability Co. to Linda M. and Stephen E. Pagios, $530,000, Dec. 8, single family.

131 N. Worcester St., Amy E. and William J. Eberle to Kd Lima Holdings Limited Liability Co., $340,000, Dec. 8, single family.

Pembroke

31 Patriot Way Unit 31, Margaret L. Snook to Kenneth A. and Mary J. Lammi, $328,460, Dec. 4, condo.

15 Kings Terrace, Paul Barry to Douglas S. and Lisa M. Colwell, $550,000, Dec. 4, single family.

25 Oak Terrace, Lorna Messier and Caroline Carpenter to Kendall Mcdonough, $415,000, Dec. 7, single family.

Plymouth

196 Warren Ave., Maarten D. and Mavis S. Hemsley to Edan and Kathleen R. Dayan, $700,000, Dec. 6, single family.

48 Tinkers Blf Unit 48, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Gronend Toal Family Trust and David R. Gronendyke, $826,745, Dec. 7, condo.

111 Manomet Ave., Dantey T. and Soozen Tribuna to Herron Family Trust and Gina M. Herron, $1,250,000, Dec. 4, single family.

563 Wareham Road, Linda Hoberg T. and Linda L. Hoberg to Matthew Brym and Tiffany Shieh, $600,000, Dec. 8, single family.

47 Justine Road, Lsf9 Master Part T. and Us Bank TNa Tr to Greg and Alexia Marinos, $510,000, Dec. 8, single family.

15 Roberts Road Unit 11, Mcrl Realty Trust and Marc Bilodeau to Stephen Gardiner, $180,000, Dec. 8.

15 Roberts Road Unit 11A, Mcrl Realty Trust and Marc Bilodeau to Stephen Gardiner, $180,000, Dec. 8.

22 Lawrence Road, Paul A. and Dorothy Iacadoro to Allison C. Morey and Andrew J. Whitcomb, $535,000, Dec. 8, single family.

191 Herring Pond Road, Harrington John A. Est and Paul F. Ward to 191 Herring Pond Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Dec. 5, single family.

158 Brook Road, Bullock Cladette C. Est and Nicole C. Bullock to J. Graham Properties Limited Liability Co., $310,000, Dec. 4, single family.

65 Melix Ave., Dennis Sullivan to Matthew C. Crowther, $425,100, Dec. 6, single family.

17 Peck Ave., 17 Peack Ave Realty Trust and Thaddeus Lenoch to Jason Costatino, $575,000, Dec. 4.

176 Ellisville Road, Kristina Engstrom and Karin E. Agosta to Susannah G. Murphy, $431,000, Dec. 4, single family.

56 Pebble Beach Drive, Ridder Building Corp. to Kevin T. and Maureen Manning, $900,000, Dec. 6.

30 Cranberry Farm Road, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Margaret M. Watson and Kerry K. Dolan, $764,900, Dec. 6.

109 Watercourse Place, Defeo Family Trust and Gail Doherty to Jon and Amanda Saltonstall, $810,000, Dec. 8, single family.

11 Ludlow Trail Unit 11, Gabriel A. and Lois M. Dannunzio to Jerry and Marie-Elaina Gomez, $820,605, Dec. 5, condo.

201 Manomet Point Road, Noreen Sheridan-Farrar to Laurie Voke, $1,000,111, Dec. 8, single family.

205 Herring Pond Road, Harrington John A. Est and Paul F. Ward to 191 Herring Pond Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Dec. 5, single family.

203 Herring Pond Road, Harrington John A. Est and Paul F. Ward to 191 Herring Pond Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Dec. 5, single family.

206 Herring Pond Road, Harrington John A. Est and Paul F. Ward to 191 Herring Pond Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Dec. 5.

12 Carver St. Unit 2, Norman and Martha Zinger to Lea S. Filson, $700,000, Dec. 8, condo.

8 Turner Run Unit 8, Gerard J. and Lynne B. Powers to Charles M. and Barbara Robbins, $745,000, Dec. 7, condo.

560 Oak St., Ag-Eip Oak St Limited Liability Co. to 38 Osb560 Nelp Power Limited Liability Co., $30,000,000, Dec. 5.

96 Hatherly Rise Unit 96, Louies M. Bernier RET and Louis M. Bernier to Beth A. Crosby RET and Beth A. Crosby, $718,000, Dec. 8, condo.

Randolph

76 N. Glenway Ave., Lawrence S. and Lynn F. Menovich to Teo Coastal Ventures Limited Liability Co., $425,000, Dec. 5, single family.

11 Moulton St., Julie A. Houlihan to 536 South Main Limited Liability Co., $150,000, Dec. 8, single family.

59 Highland Glen Drive Unit 303, Equity TCompany to Constitution Prop Limited Liability Co., $215,000, Dec. 4, condo.

222 Allen St., Mimose Saint Louis to Richard Nguyen, $332,000, Dec. 7, single family.

Lawson St. Lot 575, Bossi Robert F. Est and Robert F. Bossi Jr. to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 575, Bossi Gerald L. Est and Sandra H. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 575, Bossi George P. Est and George E. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $116,700, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 573, Bossi George P. Est and George E. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $116,700, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 576, Bossi George P. Est and George E. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $116,700, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 576, Bossi Gerald L. Est and Sandra H. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 576, Bossi Robert F. Est and Robert F. Bossi Jr. to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 573, Bossi Robert F. Est and Robert F. Bossi Jr. to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 573, Bossi Gerald L. Est and Sandra H. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St., Bossi Gerald L. Est and Sandra H. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St., Bossi Robert F. Est and Robert F. Bossi Jr. to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St., Bossi George P. Est and George E. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $116,700, Dec. 7.

32 Fernandez Circle, Bryan and Eleanor M. Luff to First Landing Invs Limited Liability Co., $375,000, Dec. 7, single family.

17 Toscano Way Unit 17, 502 South Main Hldg Limited Liability Co. to Mackenzie Isidor, $550,000, Dec. 6, condo.

31 Wilmarth Road, Carlson Cap Companies Limited Liability Co. to Acl 31 Wilmarth Rd Limited Liability Co., $486,000, Dec. 6, single family.

11 Gloria Road, Audra A. Mcdonough to Annette Raymond, $480,000, Dec. 5, single family.

34 Julian Road, Karen L. Albergo to Tai X. Dang and Thiep T. Tran, $465,000, Dec. 4, single family.

28 Smith Road, Edward and Bruce J. Nankin to Robert L. and Christina R. Emile, $510,000, Dec. 6, single family.

59 Highland Glen Drive Unit 331, Jianna and Jenny Huang to Dorlyne Jules, $282,000, Dec. 4, condo.

53 Cochato Park, Peterson Karoline W. Est and Patricia A. Peterson to Nikkita Louis, $420,000, Dec. 5, single family.

19 Ledge Hill St., Don Nguyen and Phan T. Ly to Cory and Angela Mccarthy, $735,000, Dec. 8, single family.

32 Fernandez Circle, First Lending Invs Limited Liability Co. to Bertram and Ian Williamson, $405,976, Dec. 7, single family.

Raynham

Wildwood Path Lot 4, Locust St Land Limited Liability Co. to Boston Signature Builders In, $550,000, Dec. 7.

Wildwood Path Lot 3, Locust St Land Limited Liability Co. to Boston Signature Builders In, $550,000, Dec. 7.

12 Meghan Circle, Doe Run Development Limited Liability Co. to Randy Miller, $885,000, Dec. 8, single family.

15 Miller Terrace, Geraldine Cavanaugh and Mary K. Peters to Kerry and Gregory J. Valade, $480,000, Dec. 5, single family.

Rockland

1 Jennifer Lane Unit 1, Abbott Virginia A. Est and Linda Jenkins to Ambelie M. Brenes and Vincent E. Cahill, $458,000, Dec. 6, condo.

303 Pond St., Ritchie William L. Est and Magaret C. Ritchie to Andrew M. Leblanc and Samantha A. Sullivan, $581,000, Dec. 6, single family.

22 Robin Lane Unit 22, Helen Mcneil to Benjamin C. Pignone and Lauren N. Landers, $479,900, Dec. 4, condo.

61 Boxberry Lane Unit 61, William E. Stack 3rd to Michael Mcneill and Cyndi Stgeorge, $415,000, Dec. 8, condo.

Stoughton

26 Chapman Road, Genesis Diaz and Vivek Sanghvi to Barrington O. and Fabian E. Powell, $680,000, Dec. 4, single family.

455 Pleasant St., Kristy M. Foye to Elizabeth P. Doyle, $427,000, Dec. 6, single family.

107 Walnut St. Unit 4, Thuy H. Bui to Marie Simeon and Edwin Dorcelus, $339,000, Dec. 4, condo.

82 Frances Drive Unit 82, James R. Barron RET and Laura Morrison to Keith and Deborah Sasaki, $445,000, Dec. 6, condo.

68 Boylston St., J. Ducharme Inter Vivos T. and Jilyan Collum to Boylston St Laf 2023 Limited Liability Co., $196,000, Dec. 8, single family.

Taunton

25 Clinton St., Patricia Cronin to 25 Clinton St Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Dec. 6.

Glebe St., Dale E. and Ivette Hebert to Mario Dibona, $60,000, Dec. 5.

2 Karena Drive Unit 4, Katherine Whipple to Samuel Carmichael, $90,000, Dec. 8, condo.

Woodlawn St., E&k Woolawn St Realty Trust and Barbara Cope to Southbrook Dev Inc., $150,000, Dec. 4.

935 Norton Ave., Angela M. and Robert F. Flanagan to Scott W. and Allyson B. Iwanicki, $692,000, Dec. 4, single family.

Ashleigh Terrace, Taunton City Of to A. L. E. Realty Trust, $155,100, Dec. 8.

Highland Ave. Lot 1B, Capital Dev Com Limited Liability Co. to Ana Amado and Claudio N. Pereira, $559,500, Dec. 8.

11 Powers Ave., Cabral Family Trust and Joshua B. Cabral to Junior Laguerre and Daphnee Ferdinand, $690,000, Dec. 7.

9 Winthrop Ave., Michael W. Kehoe to Ernecie D. and Yves Jean, $421,500, Dec. 8, single family.

8 Cherry Ave., Antonio M. and Eduarda M. Medeiros to Bryan Demedeiros and Hailey E. Demeiros, $300,000, Dec. 7, single family.

4 Dartmouth St., Rosalie J. and Sandra Pelletier to Brena V. Peluzio-Gomes and Fabiano G. Reis, $540,000, Dec. 8.

Wareham

51 Carver Road, Linda J. Beals and James F. Landry Sr to Daniel and Jennifer L. Napolitano, $568,000, Dec. 8, single family.

200 Charge Pond Road, Big O. Investments Limited Liability Co. to Prolific Realty Limited Liability Co., $392,000, Dec. 4, single family.

16 10th St., Lisha Love to Jesse W. Perrin, $445,000, Dec. 7, single family.

6 Swan Lane, David J. Bean to 6 Swan Limited Liability Co., $275,000, Dec. 6, single family.

99 Onset Ave., Bay Pointe Club Limited Liability Co. to 10 Village Common Limited Liability Co., $200,000, Dec. 6.

200 Charge Pond Road, David R. Tew and Pennymac Loan Services Limited Liability Co. to Big O. Investment Limited Liability Co., $377,000, Dec. 4, single family.

Whitman

262 Bedford St. Unit 6B, 262 Bedford St Limited Liability Co. to Panda Enterprise T. and Ying Huang, $367,500, Dec. 8.

33 Central St. Unit A., Timothy J. Hughes to Kathleen Hurley, $380,000, Dec. 7, condo.

262 Bedford St. Unit 5B, 262 Bedford St Limited Liability Co. to Panda Enterprise T. and Ying Huang, $367,500, Dec. 8.

1005 Auburn St. Unit F3, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Phillips E. Lawler Jr. and Cassandra Dangora, $528,850, Dec. 8, condo.

55 Plymouth St. Unit C12, William and Nicole M. Mcnulty to Ryan W. Shea and Stephanie E. Blathras, $455,000, Dec. 8, condo.

