Brockton home on Eisenhower Drive that sold for $750K defines luxury living

BROCKTON − A house on Eisenhower Drive that sold for $750,000 is nestled in one of the "most exclusive subdivisions" on the Holbrook line, according to the real estate listing. Boasting three levels of living space, this executive Colonial “defines luxury living." This property was sold by Deric Lipski, Keller Williams Realty.

A Bridgewater home on Christina Drive in Bridgewater sold for $870,000. This "stunning custom-built Colonial-style brick home sits upon a vast lot located at the end of a tranquil cul-de-sac,” according to the real estate listing.

A spacious Colonial on Anna Drive in East Bridgewater sold for $799,900. This home has almost 3,500 square feet of living space and is located on the cul-de-sac of a quiet neighborhood, according to the real esate listing.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2024, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

362 Diane Circle, James C. and Rose M. Foley Jr. to Jacob Walkins, $615,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Avon

20 Ledin Drive, Boston Brace Intl Inc. to Rhino 20 Ledin Invest Limited Liability Co., $4,250,000, Jan. 4.

Berkley

1 Morris Hope Lane, Lowder Sr Michael E. Est and Jennifer A. Cunningham to Rebecca L. Draper, $475,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Bridgewater

220 Bedford St. Unit 13, Pittard Dorothy F. Est and Frederick J. Pittard to Eric T. Pittard, $163,975, Jan. 4, condo.

160 Green St., Robert L. Macmillan and Roxann B. Mazzoleni to Jeffrey and Kelsey M. Cappello, $500,000, Jan. 5, single family.

50 Oak Ridge Lane, 50 Oak Ridge Ln Realty Trust and Peter F. Brust to Kevin and Michelle Chaplin, $560,000, Jan. 5, single family.

147 Park Ave., Roberts Mary E. Est and David R. Moore to Justin and Kathryn Gomes, $455,000, Jan. 5, single family.

40 Christina Drive, Mary E. Lambert to Jennifer and Francis Macary, $870,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Brockton

70 Parker St., 47 Pinehurst Limited Liability Co. to Juliette B. Victor and Wadson Vaval, $485,000, Jan. 5, single family.

81 Carl Ave., Gate Barbara P. Est and David T. Manzo to Myrlande Joseph and Wesler Bonhomme, $430,000, Jan. 4, single family.

6 Michael Drive, Pamela L. Sheehan to Fabienne Demas and Jimy J. Bart, $465,000, Jan. 2, single family.

137 Ford St., Edwin Santiago and Madeline Alicea to Maria O. Barros and Mark B. Dasilva, $425,000, Jan. 3, single family.

612 East St., Mildred V. Mccowan to Aspen Properties Limited Liability Co., $380,000, Jan. 3, single family.

82 Eisenhower Drive, Tony and Maria C. Monteiro to Henry C. Alves, $750,000, Jan. 4, single family.

This house at 82 Eisenhower Drive in Brockton that sold for $750,000 on Jan. 4, 2024, "defines luxury living," according to the real estate listing. This property was sold by Deric Lipski, Keller Williams Realty.

This house at 82 Eisenhower Drive in Brockton that sold for $750,000 on Jan. 4, 2024, has a stunning kitchen with quartz countertops and top-of-the-line appliances, according to the real estate listing. This property was sold by Deric Lipski, Keller Williams Realty.

66 Moraine St., Manuel C. Rosa and Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Freedom Mortgage Corp., $362,600, Jan. 2, single family.

136 Kathleen Road, Jessica A. Yepez to Rui Wang and Jeremy T. Murphy, $435,000, Jan. 2, single family.

32 Oneida Ave., Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Albert B. Myers 4th and Samantha Hew, $447,000, Jan. 5, single family.

12 Whipple Ave., Turner Perry Est and Jason Turner to Tukia S. White and Marco R. Angelo, $470,000, Jan. 5, single family.

This house at 82 Eisenhower Drive in Brockton sold for $750,000 Jan. 4, 2024. This home boasts 2,844-square-feet of living space spread across three finished levels, according to the real estate listing by Deric Lipski, Keller Williams Realty.

Carver

S. Main St. Lot 1, Adga Realty Limited Liability Co. to Zero Realty Trust and Elizabeth Brown, $400,000, Jan. 4.

73 Crystal Lake Drive, Christiano Joan I. Est and Francis A. Chriistiano 2nd to Jolene Bissett and Kevin Enman, $415,000, Jan. 5, single family.

8 Chance Court Unit 8, Richard A. Ballantyne to James C. and Kelly A. Lynch, $525,000, Jan. 5, condo.

Lakeview St., Adga Realty Limited Liability Co. to Zero Realty Trust and Elizabeth Brown, $400,000, Jan. 4.

S. Main St. Lot 2, Adga Realty Limited Liability Co. to Zero Realty Trust and Elizabeth Brown, $400,000, Jan. 4.

S. Main St. Lot 3, Adga Realty Limited Liability Co. to Zero Realty Trust and Elizabeth Brown, $400,000, Jan. 4.

East Bridgewater

31 Chestnut St., Crew 31 Realty Trust and Clayton W. Rollins to Shawn Willett and Caroline Metell-Willett, $525,000, Jan. 4, single family.

29 Metzler Road, Stephanie A. Salvucci to Opendoor Property J. Limited Liability Co., $484,300, Jan. 4, single family.

600 N. Bedford St., Eip Eb Owner Limited Liability Co. to 15 Morse Limited Liability Co., $1,132,534, Jan. 4.

Summer St., Mildred V. Mccowan to Aspen Properties Limited Liability Co., $380,000, Jan. 3.

46 Cedar St., Joseph C. Ricci to Ethan and Ronnie Ray, $635,000, Jan. 5, single family.

200 Anna Drive, Jeannette Shalginewicz to Shanice T. Eversley and Oaneal O. Griffith, $799,900, Jan. 5, single family.

Easton

876 Washington St., Deborah L. Ribak to Daryon Calhoun and Rachelle Edouarzin, $575,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Halifax

216 Plymouth St., King Phillip Realty Trust and Maureen Mahon to F&n Limited Liability Co., $550,000, Jan. 3, single family.

Hanover

1299 Hanover St., Zachary G. and Taylor Mertz to Carly Derleth and Dylan C. Woods, $725,000, Jan. 5, single family.

427 Columbia Road, Tailwind Realty Trust and Robert C. Merrill to 427 Columbia Hanover Limited Liability Co., $1,350,000, Jan. 5.

295 Winter St. Unit 16, Jsc Holdings Limited Liability Co. to J&j Hanover Prop Limited Liability Co., $360,000, Jan. 3.

295 Winter St. Unit 10, Jsc Holdings Limited Liability Co. to Richard P. Mccabe, $280,000, Jan. 2.

School St., Brian Melanson to Aj Realty Trust and Jason Kennedy, $255,000, Jan. 5.

30 Mill Brook Way, Jaince Shields-Pachal to Erin Q. and David Sheehan, $1,100,000, Jan. 5, single family.

20 Clark Circle, Dympna M. Connors to Jason A. Youmatz and Julie C. Behenna, $935,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Hanson

544 Spring St., Richard G. and Jean D. Morrill to Michael A. Ouellette, $440,000, Jan. 5, single family.

223 E. Washington St., Eric and Melissa Wilson to Bryan K. Turner and Mary M. Collins, $610,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Kingston

16 3 Rivers Drive, Mark J. Langley and Meghan Oconnell to Michael and Debra Lacolla, $735,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Mansfield

19 Douglas Drive, James J. and Linda P. Armstrong to Banaras and Suraya Khan, $925,000, Jan. 5, single family.

17 Erick Road Unit 25, Colmenero Stephen Est and Nicole Choate-Derosa to Michael L. Abdelahad, $151,500, Jan. 2, condo.

149 Brown Ave., Kevin and Patricia Brant to James Loring and Alyssa Kelley, $480,000, Jan. 4, single family.

11 Noonan St., Robert J. Nuscher to Brendan M. Murphy and Alissa P. Carpino, $410,000, Jan. 3, single family.

Middleboro

14 Pine Tree Drive, William and Julie Hoeg Jr. to Renan A. Archaga, $409,000, Jan. 5, single family.

834 Plymouth St., Christopher A. Cornetta and Charles Raffoni to Joanne E. Freeman, $512,500, Jan. 5, single family.

Harding St., Marathon Realty Trust and Steven M. Kahian to Hartwell Realty Hldg Limited Liability Co., $357,000, Jan. 4.

1105 Centre St., Arthur Cuellar Jr. to William J. and G. M. Tereza, $360,000, Jan. 3.

Norton

41 Reservoir St., Timothy Doucette to Kamila Gales and Christopher Mcloughlin, $859,900, Jan. 5, single family.

Plain St. Lot 1, Nanak Limited Liability Co. to Miraj Mahmood and Syed S. Husain, $200,000, Jan. 4.

Pembroke

40 Canoe Club Lane, Curtis S. Ludlow and Kathryn I. Jarrett to Michael A. and Jessica M. Clement, $1,330,000, Jan. 5, single family.

47 Station St., 81 Faxon Park Rd Realty Trust and Daniel Scribi to Michael J. and Katherine S. Bruno, $859,000, Jan. 4, single family.

18 Bagnell Drive Unit 18, Medaglia Sandra J. Est and Christine Chaplin to David W. Ham and Pamela A. Mcclendon, $599,000, Jan. 5, condo.

595 Washington St. Unit C9, Thomas and Janel Mchugh to Janice Shields-Paschal, $650,000, Jan. 5, condo.

127 Taylor St., Brian A. and Danielle N. Stathers to Thomas J. and Jessica Swenson Jr., $750,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Plymouth

90 Herring Pond Road, Mill Pond Realty Trust and Bradford C. Cushing to Champion Builders Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Jan. 5.

96 Herring Pond Road, Mill Pond Realty Trust and Bradford C. Cushing to Champion Builders Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Jan. 5.

621 Wareham Road, Ernestine Ness to Noeo O. Flores and Mariela A. Lopez, $365,000, Jan. 5, single family.

25 Canterbury Drive, Thomas A. and Pamela A. Lyne to Todd W. Krupa and Sandra L. Shores-Krupa, $800,000, Jan. 5, single family.

88 Herring Pond Road, Mill Pond Realty Trust and Bradford C. Cushing to Champion Builders Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Jan. 5.

94 Herring Pond Road, Mill Pond Realty Trust and Bradford C. Cushing to Champion Builders Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Jan. 5.

92 Herring Pond Road, Mill Pond Realty Trust and Bradford C. Cushing to Champion Builders Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Jan. 5.

32 Shore Drive, 4 Stewart Limited Liability Co. to Matthew and Cynthia Arpin, $399,900, Jan. 5.

216 Water St. Unit 201B, Southern Dunes Limited Liability Co. to Daniel E. Marsters Jr., $585,375, Jan. 5, condo.

52 Holbeck Cor Unit 52, Arthur and Myra Perlis to David Hamburger, $766,500, Jan. 3, condo.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 102, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Cindy L. Rochefort, $331,000, Jan. 3, condo.

11 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Robert L. Macmillan to Brent M. Chuma and Morgan B. Sowa, $657,500, Jan. 4, single family.

83 Cherry St., R&m T. and Philip M. Cash to Cathy M. Menton, $530,000, Jan. 4, single family.

19 Williams Ave., Masley 2017 RET and Edward M. Masley to 19 Williams Ave Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Randolph

29 Woodlawn Road, Cong H. Nguyen and Thu H. Pham to Hilaire Louis and Yanick Vertus, $690,000, Jan. 4, single family.

7 Alden Ave. E., Spearin Robert Est and Patricia Spearin to Charlene Williams, $707,000, Jan. 2, single family.

23 Toscano Way Unit 23, 502 South Main Hldg Limited Liability Co. to Rebecca F. Jean-Baptiste, $580,000, Jan. 5, condo.

87 Highland Ave., Tank Menace Limited Liability Co. to Red Nosed Group Limited Liability Co., $550,000, Jan. 2, single family.

96 Wilmarth Road, White Brian S. Est and David White to Phuoc P. Tong and Duyen T. Do, $449,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Rockland

315-321 Union St., Phoenix Building Mgmt Limited Liability Co. and Us Bank TCom to Velocity Com Cap Loan T. and Us Bank TCom Tr, $1,540,080, Jan. 5.

568 Hingham St., Charles S. and Angela J. Smith to Mahob Hingham Limited Liability Co., $340,000, Jan. 4, single family.

22 Everett St., Thomas J. Begley and Rockland TCom to 22 Everett Rock Limited Liability Co., $245,000, Jan. 4, single family.

482 Salem St., Erickson Family Trust and Mark C. Erickson to Christopher B. Fisher and Rachel A. Simili, $500,000, Jan. 3, single family.

Stoughton

22 Donald Road, Janice Taylor and Susan Catalano to David and Sarah Viola Jr., $530,000, Jan. 3, single family.

410 Park St., Nguyen-Do Family Trust and Christine Do to Angelo Dicenso, $460,000, Jan. 3, single family.

17 Wyman St., Avondale Properties Limited Liability Co. to Rajesh Patel, $650,000, Jan. 3.

27 Glen St. Unit 13, James M. Horvitz to Dr O. J. Owens Limited Liability Co., $60,000, Jan. 5.

37 Shuman Ave., 37 Shuman Avenue Limited Liability Co. to Boston Brace Intl Inc., $4,250,000, Jan. 5.

423 Pearl St. Unit 423, Peter A. Kaltsunas to James and Nicole Nelson, $204,000, Jan. 2, condo.

60 Glover Drive, Vicki Skoletsky Lt and Vicki Skoletsky to Alysandra Quinn and Antonia Barros, $612,000, Jan. 4, single family.

70 Jamie Lane, Sousa Family Trust and David R. Sousa to David R. Sousa and Jacqueline Mearn, $547,000, Jan. 2, single family.

Taunton

20 Pine Knoll Lane Unit B., Constance J. Cote to Judith Dahn, $349,000, Jan. 3, condo.

6 Laurel St., David Barton and Kristi Olilveira to David C. Barton, $135,000, Jan. 4, single family.

1225 Somerset Ave., Kaylynn Dias to Jt Builders Limited Liability Co., $130,000, Jan. 3.

60 Center St., Kevin P. and Margaret E. Goslin to Marvens Lapointe and Gerard Toussaint, $460,500, Jan. 5, single family.

54 Winter St., Levys Const Svc Co. Inc. to Rickey E. and Lashunda M. Simmons Jr., $600,000, Jan. 2, single family.

525 Myles Standish Blvd, Quality Beverage Lp to Myles Standish Prop Limited Liability Co., $15,368,000, Jan. 3.

775 John Quincy Adams Road, Quality Beverage Lp to Myles Standish Prop Limited Liability Co., $482,000, Jan. 3.

Cohannet St., Brian P. and Michael J. Mcclellan to Deborah and Steven Bianchi, $35,000, Jan. 5.

3 Karena Drive Unit 5-15, Steven Passanisi to Doreen Guerin, $199,900, Jan. 2, condo.

1 Karena Drive Unit 5-15, Steven Passanisi to Doreen Guerin, $199,900, Jan. 2, condo.

800 Karena Drive Unit 5-15, Steven Passanisi to Doreen Guerin, $199,900, Jan. 2, condo.

2 Karena Drive Unit 5-15, Steven Passanisi to Doreen Guerin, $199,900, Jan. 2, condo.

816 Karena Drive Unit 5-15, Steven Passanisi to Doreen Guerin, $199,900, Jan. 2, condo.

75 Lake Ridge Drive, Patrick N. and Joann M. Keyes to Heather and Sandy Bucknam, $652,000, Jan. 3, single family.

21 Jefferson St., Bird Dawgz Invs Limited Liability Co. to Phillip Barbosa and Tresara G. Moore, $510,000, Jan. 3, single family.

110 Dean St. Unit 78, Julean Newman to Jordanio Batista, $295,000, Jan. 5, condo.

29 Hummingbird Lane, Rose Kenneth W. Est and David Rose to Daniel Mitchell, $425,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Wareham

10 Green St., Craig Condinho to Calodesu Limited Liability Co. and Michael Mcnally, $262,000, Jan. 2, single family.

6 Everett Ave., Deal Team Six Limited Liability Co. to Mazillion Investments Limited Liability Co., $355,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Whitman

16 Charles St., Watters RET and Alfred B. Watters to 16 Charles St Realty Trust and Thomas F. Mcsharry, $703,500, Jan. 5.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Brockton-area real estate sales for Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2024.