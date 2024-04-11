Brockton middle schoolers launch '222' clothing brand to inspire others to dream big

BROCKTON — Two eighth graders from North Middle School in Brockton launched a business to show the world that nothing is out of reach, regardless of your age.

Jaziah Xavier Wilson, 14, and Jonathan Robalo, 13, are headed to Brockton High School next year with a plan and dreams more significant than they could have ever imagined.

Wilson came up with the idea and asked his classmate Robalo to join in and share his creative vision. Together, they launched The 222 Apparel brand, selling sweat suits and T-shirts to the community.

So far, the feedback from faculty and students at North Middle School has been good, including the principal using the sweatpants as a prize for future raffles.

How did two teen boys launch an entire clothing brand?

From left, Jonathan Robalo, 13, and Xavier Wilson,14, of Brockton sport their newly launched clothing line The 222 Apparel. The middle schoolers started this brand in hopes of being like other popular brands in Brockton including Banks & Branco, Dreams From The East and Cash's Closet.

How did the entrepreneurship journey begin?

Justin Robalo, 23, Jonathan's older brother, helped them build the business from the ground up.

"Justin basically helped us with everything. He helps us manage our money and invest into new ideas," Wilson said.

Brockton middle schoolers Jaziah Xavier Wilson,14, left, and Jonathan Robalo,13, and their model, center, sport Wilson and Robalo's newly launched clothing brand The 222 Apparel. They started this brand in hopes of being like other popular brands in Brockton including Banks & Branco, Dreams From The East and Cash's Closet.

The teens look up to other thriving brands in the city — including Trenches, Banks and Brancos and Dreams From The East — to inspire them, and they hope to be as big as them one day.

"I saw all the kids in the school wearing The 222 Apparel and wondered where it was coming from. The kids are super supportive of each other, and it's great to see this in real-time," said Briannah Monteiro, a teacher at North Middle School.

Jaziah Xavier Wilson,14, center, and Jonathan Robalo, 13, right, and their model sport Wilson and Robalo's newly launched clothing line The 222 Apparel. The middle schoolers started this brand in hopes of being like other popular brands in Brockton, including Banks & Branco, Dreams From The East and Cash's Closet. April 9, 2024.

The long-term goal is to be a worldwide brand with dozens of store locations around the United States.So far, the entrepreneurship journey has been challenging, from finding a manufacturer in Pakistan to launching the business to share their art with the world.

The honor students are thrilled that people buy their clothes from states other than Massachusetts. They believe if they keep pushing their product until they are adults, they will see significant growth in the business.

"I think it's a positive thing, especially with everything going on right now. The brand is sending a positive message with the angel numbers. I'm really proud of them," Monteiro said.

Why is it called The 222 Apparel?

In numerology, an "angel number" is a sequence that contains a repeated number series, such as 222. The angel number 222 has a creative and intuitive energy often relating to interpersonal relationships, cosmic numerologist Jenn King told USA TODAY.

"I would be looking at fostering good partnerships and good relationships with other people and groups of people so that your relationship with them is one of thriving on both sides. We need to be nurtured, and we also need to nurture others," King told USA TODAY.

