Brockton native opens handmade gift biz — inspired by teacher who nurtured her dreams

BROCKTON — One Brockton teacher gave her student the ability to be herself and indulge in creativity, and now 20 years later, the student has a thriving craft business.

Handmade By Rita, a personalized online gift shop, has everything you need to make an impression on your friends and family, from tequila boards and wedding hangers to crocheted handbags and glamorous handmade jewelry.

In this instance, the journey of being a creator was easy.

"For as long as I can remember, I always had a passion for creativity. In the third grade, I remember collecting milk cartons during lunch and coming home to make crayon and pencil holders," said Rita DePina, owner of Handmade By Rita. "My teacher loved it so much that she allowed me to sell it to my classmates. I remember selling it for 25 cents each, and that's where it all started."

Rita DePina of Taunton and originally of Brockton, owner of Handmade By Rita, a personalized online gift shop, shows off some of her handmade pocketbooks at Memorial Park on Somerset Avenue in Taunton on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Where the journey of being an entrepreneur began

DePina's third-grade teacher Carol Stahl from the Gilmore School in Brockton nurtured a seed inside her that eventually sprouted into her adulthood.

Stahl and Depina remained in contact thought-out the years.

"She's the type of teacher you will never forget. She encourages me to be myself and be unique. She can give me the courage to move forward with my passions and creativity. As a kid, it was reassuring to know your teacher loved your ideas," said DePina, who now lives in Taunton.

Now the idea Stahl thought was brilliant was DePina's pencil holders made out of old milk cartons from lunch. She would wash them out and bring them home to design and sell them the next day at school.

Rita DePina of Taunton and originally of Brockton, owner of Handmade By Rita, a personalized online gift shop, shows off one of her handmade bouquets at Memorial Park on Somerset Avenue in Taunton on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

From here, the creativity just grew. Depina's next venture as an adult was wedding hangers. Her friend wanted something unique for her wedding, and the wheels in DePina's brain started to turn.

She decided to create a custom wedding hanger for the bride and groom. After this wedding, DePina instantly had a business through word of mouth. Dozens of brides inquired about the hangers, and she knew she was up to something.

The hangers have graced UK-based bridal magazines, and a crew member from Black Ink Chicago, a reality television show, ordered some hangers.

Shortly after the success of the hangers, the business rebranded.

"I didn't want to fit in one box, and I didn't want to do hangers forever, so I expanded my ideas," DePina said.Now she sells personalized wood items, acrylic, handbags made from yarn, piggybanks for kids, and many special occasion items.

Rita DePina of Taunton and originally of Brockton, owner of Handmade By Rita, a personalized online gift shop, shows off one of her custom hangers at Memorial Park on Somerset Avenue in Taunton on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

What are some things you can buy?

"I could really make you anything. We have hangers, purses, wood earrings, wall signs, cellphone stands, Father's Day station docks, personalized mugs and wine stands and ornaments," DePina said.

Making one-of-a-kind items by hand gives DePina pure joy. One of her favorite parts about owning a small business is seeing the reactions from customers and the positive feedback they give.

Rita DePina of Taunton and originally of Brockton, owner of Handmade By Rita, a personalized online gift shop, shows off one of her handmade pocketbooks at Memorial Park on Somerset Avenue in Taunton on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

How to shop

To order one of these unique items visit https://handmadebyrita.com.

The mom of two is a "student of life" and owes her creativity to the world around her and the people who inspire her to be great. If it wasn't for Stahl, who nurtured her creativity at such a young age, who knows what would've happened, DePina said.

Her biggest advice to young creators is to never wait to do something. If you have a dream in your heart, just chase after it and never give up on yourself or your dreams.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton native opens online craft gift business Handmade by Rita