Broe Real Estate Group names John Spiegleman Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

·2 min read

Spiegleman's expanded role consolidates legal oversight of The Broe Group's real estate and transportation units

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG), The Broe Group's real estate affiliate, has named John Spiegleman its Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. The new appointment expands Spiegleman's current role as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of The Broe Group's transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX.

Denver-based Broe Real Estate Group names Colorado native John Spiegleman General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

"John's outstanding legal background, industry expertise, strategic guidance and working knowledge of The Broe Group's real estate activities make him the ideal choice for Broe Real Estate Group," said BREG CEO Doug Wells. "John's counsel has been invaluable to the growth of OmniTRAX, and his expertise will be equally indispensable in helping BREG achieve our aggressive long-term goals."

Since joining OmniTRAX in 2019, Spiegleman has led the company's legal, government affairs and risk departments. John's extensive three-decade career encompasses real estate and M&A activities for publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITS) and privately held developers. As the General Counsel of DCT Industrial Trust, Spiegleman played a key role in the company's 2018 multi-billion sale to industry giant Prologis.

"Real estate plays a pivotal role in The Broe Group's dynamic portfolio, and I am excited about the opportunities and synergies that lie ahead," said Spiegleman.

The Denver native received his BA in economics from Denison University and JD from the University of Colorado School of Law.

About Broe Real Estate Group
Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops, and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broe-real-estate-group-names-john-spiegleman-chief-legal-officer-and-general-counsel-301486960.html

SOURCE Broe Real Estate Group

