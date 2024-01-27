Broeren Russo and Felmley-Dickerson announce merger

Jan. 27—CHAMPAIGN — Two regional construction companies are joining forces.

Broeren Russo Builders, Inc and Felmley-Dickerson Co. announced their plans to merge on Friday.

"We are enthusiastic about the potential that this merger unlocks for our teams, clients, and the entire Central Illinois construction community," said Jim Lopez, president of Broeren Russo, in an official statement. "With a shared commitment to exceeding client expectations and delivering lasting infrastructure, we are confident that this collaboration will elevate our capabilities and impact the communities we serve for generations."

According to Broeren Russo Human Resources Administrator Amy Bergman, both companies will operate as one under the name Broeren Russo Builders, Inc. Both Lopez and Felmley-Dickerson President Jim Meek will keep their current titles.

"All new projects will be contracted under Broeren Russo Builders, Inc," she said. "Felmley Dickerson Co will continue to fulfill their current contract obligations through completion."

Per the company's release, Kaelob Capel will assume the position of director of Illinois operations. Sky Sanborn will continue to serve as executive vice president and expand his role as director of National Student Housing.

"While the merger will unfold over the coming years, the goal is to seamlessly integrate operations, strengths and values into a cohesive entity," company officials said. "Both companies will converge into BRBI, and in Bloomington, into FD-BR, reflecting the best of both organizations, continuing an exemplary legacy."

Felmley-Dickerson has been involved in many UI campus projects, including State Farm Center.

Broeren Russo's local work includes Parkland College's Applied Technology Center, the Virginia Theatre restoration, the Crystal Lake Aquatic Center and renovations at Memorial Stadium.