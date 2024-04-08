Broker-Carrier Summit roaring into Kansas City

For brokers and carriers used to finding each other only through load boards, the upcoming in-person Broker-Carrier Summit on April 22-24 in Kansas City, Missouri, seeks to take those relationships to the next level.

“What we’re doing is creating something completely new in the industry. We’re bringing brokers and carriers together, especially those small to medium-sized brokers and carriers who have trouble finding each other, who are constantly dependent upon load boards,” said Trey Griggs, founder and CEO of Beta Consulting Group, during a recent interview on FreightWaves’ What the Truck?!? “Carriers, for example, often struggle to find those brokers who really want to treat them well and give them consistent freight and help them grow their fleet.”

The semiannual event, sponsored by the factoring company Tafs, draws hundreds of carriers and brokers together to network, build connections and create brand awareness for both parties. Dan Lindsey, founder of the Broker-Carrier Summit and co-founder of Linkage Logistics, said, “The biggest thing that you will be able to benefit from right off the bat is getting to know the brokers and carriers that are worth getting to know.”

In a highly competitive and fragmented industry, putting a face to an email or a phone number remains a key way to create business opportunities. It’s astounding, Lindsey adds, noting that “if you’re a carrier and brokers are your customers, you rarely, if ever, meet each other.”

The organizers note another benefit is enacting industry change. Lindsey says one ongoing challenge in the industry has been a lack of trust between the parties.

“Everyone knows and has known for a long time the relationship between brokers and carriers has been broken. It’s rooted in distrust and there’s a lot of animosity. If you want to remain in logistics for a long period of time and improve the industry … this is the best event in the industry bar none,” he said.

But broker-carrier relationships can be complementary rather than adversarial. Small carriers lack the resources for a dedicated sales team and are often unable to have a seat at the table with larger shippers, which set minimum truck count requirements to be considered. For brokers who have relationships with large shippers, the challenge is finding the right carriers and creating relationships to service their awarded freight. In-person events are a great way to foster those relationships.

Story continues

Griggs believes an added advantage of in-person events is leveling the playing field. “This is really about creating a network of partnerships that are going to be ongoing and lasting. You know we want drivers out there in small fleets to find partners and help them with consistent freight that they’re getting and the lanes that they’re moving,” said Griggs.

The conference has over 43 speakers, including Dan Meers, also known as KC Wolf. A motivational speaker and mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs, Meers will talk about courageous leadership. Additional speakers include industry leaders such as Mike Riccio, Desmond Clark and Adam Wingfield.

“For us it’s all about conversation and not presentation; we want conversations to happen, not just listening to somebody up on stage. There’s value in that and we have some incredible speakers this year, but we’re really focused on fostering conversations and communication.” adds Griggs.

The event also includes the Inaugural Post & Pray Classic golf tournament presented by 123Loadboard and Sigma Solve Logistics Tech. The first-of-its-kind two-person team event will kick off the Broker-Carrier Summit at Tiffany Greens Golf Club at 9 a.m. April 22 to find out which company in transportation and logistics has the best golfers.

Also distinguishing the summit from other conferences is the lack of static exhibit booths. Griggs notes, “Our sponsors are right in the conference: They’re in the sessions, they’re at lunch, they’re having conversations with brokers and carriers as well.” He believes tech vendors and other service providers need to hear what’s working for brokers and carriers rather than wait for feedback or for attendees to approach them.

To get a ticket or learn more, visit https://brokercarriersummit.com/.

The post Broker-Carrier Summit roaring into Kansas City appeared first on FreightWaves.