Broker Revenue Forecasts For Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Are Surging Higher

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Digital Media Solutions too, with the stock up 75% to US$1.12 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Digital Media Solutions from its two analysts is for revenues of US$451m in 2023 which, if met, would be a solid 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 31% to US$0.35. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$402m and losses of US$0.36 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Digital Media Solutions' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Digital Media Solutions' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 26% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.0% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Digital Media Solutions is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Digital Media Solutions is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Digital Media Solutions.

Analysts are clearly in love with Digital Media Solutions at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other warning signs we've identified .

