Broker Revenue Forecasts For JSC Halyk Bank (LON:HSBK) Are Surging Higher

JSC Halyk Bank (LON:HSBK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that JSC Halyk Bank will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following this upgrade, JSC Halyk Bank's three analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be ₸1.0t, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of ₸1.2t in 2023. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on JSC Halyk Bank, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for JSC Halyk Bank

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the JSC Halyk Bank's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that JSC Halyk Bank's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.3% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 17% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than JSC Halyk Bank.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at JSC Halyk Bank.

Looking to learn more? At least one of JSC Halyk Bank's three analysts has provided estimates out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here