Broker Revenue Forecasts For Kontron AG (ETR:SANT) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Kontron AG (ETR:SANT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After this upgrade, Kontron's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of €1.7b in 2024. This would be a sizeable 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to expand 17% to €1.43. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €1.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.42 in 2024. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Kontron's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Kontron's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 35% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.3% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Kontron to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Kontron.

