U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,489.72
    +25.67 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,307.63
    +26.23 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,788.33
    +143.48 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,920.49
    -4.62 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.50
    -0.69 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.30
    -7.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1840
    +0.0160 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2692
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5410
    +0.6110 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,366.61
    -35.18 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.39
    -0.47 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.15
    -17.01 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,059.91
    -413.74 (-1.27%)
     

Broker XP's revenue rises on higher client assets, card segment growth

Reuters
·1 min read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment manager and broker XP on Monday reported a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by a rebound in the capital markets that saw its client assets breach the 1-trillion-reais mark, and robust demand for its card products.

Investor risk appetite has rebounded this year in line with a rally in the global capital markets as worries over further interest rates and a deep recession in major economies eased.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has gained roughly 16% so far this year after a bruising 2022. The upbeat sentiment on Wall Street was also echoed across major emerging markets.

XP's total client assets climbed 21% to 1.02 trillion reais ($205.46 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 846 billion reais a year earlier.

Shares in the company initially rose 4% after the company's results, but pared gains in volatile aftermarket trading. The stock has surged roughly 66% so far this year.

Spending on XP's cards held up against the tough macroeconomic backdrop in the second quarter as consumers remained largely resilient. Total payment volumes rose 77% to 9.7 billion reais in the quarter.

Net revenue rose to 3.55 billion reais, up 3% from a year earlier, while net income increased 7% to come in at 977 million reais, compared with 913 million reais a year earlier. ($1 = 4.9644 reais) (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Peter Siqueira in Sao Paulo; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)