Broker XP's revenue rises on higher client assets, card segment growth

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment manager and broker XP on Monday reported a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by a rebound in the capital markets that saw its client assets breach the 1-trillion-reais mark, and robust demand for its card products.

Investor risk appetite has rebounded this year in line with a rally in the global capital markets as worries over further interest rates and a deep recession in major economies eased.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has gained roughly 16% so far this year after a bruising 2022. The upbeat sentiment on Wall Street was also echoed across major emerging markets.

XP's total client assets climbed 21% to 1.02 trillion reais ($205.46 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 846 billion reais a year earlier.

Shares in the company initially rose 4% after the company's results, but pared gains in volatile aftermarket trading. The stock has surged roughly 66% so far this year.

Spending on XP's cards held up against the tough macroeconomic backdrop in the second quarter as consumers remained largely resilient. Total payment volumes rose 77% to 9.7 billion reais in the quarter.

Net revenue rose to 3.55 billion reais, up 3% from a year earlier, while net income increased 7% to come in at 977 million reais, compared with 913 million reais a year earlier. ($1 = 4.9644 reais) (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Peter Siqueira in Sao Paulo; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)