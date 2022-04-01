BrokerCalls Hires Steve Little as Director of Business Development Specializing in Addiction Treatment Lead Generation

Fort Lauderdale, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida -

Fort Lauderdale, FL - The popular lead generation company, BrokerCalls, has added a new member to its team, Steve Little. His role at BrokerCalls, a company that has seen substantial growth in recent years, will be Director of Business Development.

BrokerCalls is a leading pay-per-call network that supplies high-quality phone leads for businesses in the insurance, financial, home services, travel, and addiction treatment verticals. They generate their leads through long-established marketing campaigns as well as their powerful affiliate network.

Little’s focus will be on pay-per-call advertising for the addiction treatment field as well as using his branded traffic experience to enhance BrokerCalls’ expertise in lead generation services for companies in many competitive verticals. He will also aid in the expansion of resources for the company’s affiliate marketing program.

Little brings a decade of call center experience combined with four years of lead generation experience to BrokerCalls. He began his career after graduating from the University of Rhode Island when he moved to Florida to take advantage of opportunities there.

Little’s main expertise is his ability to foster business growth and expand business revenue through his sharp marketing acumen. His approach to marketing follows best practices that help businesses succeed even in the most saturated fields. This makes Steve especially good at leading business development and marketing strategies for companies in highly competitive markets.

“As the director of business development of one of the nation’s leading pay-per-call brokerages, I’m passionate about enabling businesses to grow,” Little said. “Whether our clients come to us because they’re struggling to attract new customers or because they simply want to insulate current strategies, we help them achieve exponential growth.”

His bachelor’s degree in business administration together with his certification in conflict resolution and digital transformation put Little in an ideal position to help BrokerCalls’ clients achieve their business goals.

Little identifies vulnerabilities within companies and can diagnose problems in order to effect solutions that are more cost-effective and better aligned with long-term company goals. As someone who has worked extensively in call centers where he developed first-hand experience with customers, Little’s unique skills will become a powerful asset to any company that partners with BrokerCalls.

BrokerCalls is excited to welcome Steve Little to their team of lead generation experts and looks forward to the continued growth and revenue he will generate for the company and its clients.

