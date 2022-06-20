BrokerCalls Pay Per Call Network Provides Qualified Final Expense Leads for Businesses

Fort Lauderdale, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida -

Fort Lauderdale, FL Businesses using pay-per-call final expense leads provided by BrokerCalls are seeing fluid business growth and sales by bypassing traditional marketing channels.

One of the leading lead generation companies, BrokerCalls, helps final expense insurance providers achieve their sales and growth goals by providing them with exclusive pay-per-call leads built on a performance-based model that prioritizes return on investment.

Many final expense insurance providers have turned to pay-per-call leads instead of just investing in online marketing services. Online marketing campaigns have several issues to overcome; one of which is the time that it takes for efforts, money, and time to bear fruit. Paying for qualified final expense leads allows insurance providers to bridge the gap between investment into online marketing and generating steady sales.

Insurance providers are finding that with BrokerCalls and their performance-based system, they are able to leverage BrokerCalls’ matured online marketing campaigns and their affiliate marketing program to generate sales instead of having to build an extensive online marketing campaign.

This has allowed companies that partner with BrokerCalls to see consistent sales which convert higher than other cold-calling types of sales. Customers are pre-qualified based on the criteria of each client at BrokerCalls so that they receive customers that fall under their target market.

The benefits that these companies are seeing lie in not only the great return on investment that pay-per-call leads provide but also the high-converting customers that they are getting through the call-tracking software allowing their sales teams to spend less time on unwilling customers and more time on customers that actively want final expense insurance.

The call tracking software that BrokerCalls uses also serves another important purpose: to help optimize sales by providing important market research data. The real-time data has helped insurance providers to uncover trends and better focus their sales tactics based on their target audience data.

BrokerCalls also only sells their pay-per-call final expense leads once. This exclusivity further adds to the quality of the leads they provide, helping to save the time of sales staff and improve sales conversion rates.

BrokerCalls focuses on several competitive markets including the final expense insurance vertical. Their expertise in online marketing and establishing a powerful affiliate marketing program is passed on to their clients, allowing for tremendous growth in even saturated markets.

The leads broker works closely with each of their clients helping them to optimize their use of the state-of-the-art call-tracking program and setting up their company profile so that they receive high-converting final expense leads. This business partnership has led to not only the success of BrokerCalls but also their clients.

For those whose business needs high-converting final expense phone leads, contact BrokerCalls to find out how they can help one's business to achieve sales and growth goals. To learn more call (855) 268-3773 or visit www.brokercalls.com to learn more.

