BrokerCalls Promotes Jonny Boland to Insurance Account Manager

Broker Calls
·2 min read

Fort Lauderdale, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida -

Fort Lauderdale, FL - BrokerCalls, a lead generation company that produces exclusive pay-per-call leads in competitive verticals, recently promoted Jonny Boland to Insurance Account Manager following his stellar performance.

The results-driven lead generation service promoted Boland to Insurance Account Manager to meet the demand of their expanding clientele which comes after a period of expansion for the company.

BrokerCalls
BrokerCalls

Jonny has been making a name for himself in the marketing industry since 2007 and has worked with BrokerCalls for nearly two years as an Affiliate Account Manager. His drive and business acumen have seen his career flourish and led to his recent promotion within the company.

In his new role at BrokerCalls, Jonny will be overseeing clients in the insurance sector acquiring and selling leads for Medicare Supplement Insurance, Final Expense Insurance, Life Insurance, Home Insurance, and Auto Insurance.

Jonny will continue to build upon the hard work BrokerCalls’ puts in with publishers in insurance verticals ensuring that all calls continue to meet the high quality standards that made BrokerCalls a leader in qualified lead generation.

Jonny’s recent promotion is due, in part, to his team-driven work ethic. Coworkers say he’s the first person to step in and help when needed, even when a task stretches beyond his role within the company. This initiative reflects BrokerCalls’ core value of doing whatever it takes to help clients succeed.

Jonny has also been involved in vetting calls that come from BrokerCalls’ affiliate network, ensuring that each call meets the exact specifications pre-established by the client. Through his hard work and diligence, Jonny has helped to improve the vetting process so that BrokerCalls leads provide the best return on investment for the client.

The company is excited to welcome Jonny to his new role as Insurance Account Manager. They are confident that his career will only continue to thrive under the BrokerCalls umbrella.

BrokerCalls expects another unprecedented year of growth, both for itself and its clients. The promotion of Jonny Boland into a role where his business and marketing talents can shine further solidifies the company as a leading leads generation service that specializes in results-driven performance.

###

For more information about Broker Calls, contact the company here:

Broker Calls
Bianca Toyos
855.268.3773
3323 West Commercial Blvd, Suite 260, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

CONTACT: Bianca Toyos


