BrokerCalls Welcomes New Affiliate Account Manager For Pay For Performance Marketing

Fort Lauderdale, FL - BrokerCalls, a leading Pay Per Call (PPC) lead generation company, welcomes a new affiliate account manager Zach Harrison. Zach’s role is to work with affiliates to acquire vetted, qualified calls from various networks and publishers within the affiliate networking field.

Zach, a recent graduate from Florida State University, worked through a locum agency as a physician consultant before joining the BrokerCalls team.

His drive has always been to help others in life and in business and he believes that the work that he can do as an affiliate account manager will help to bridge the gap between client and business, helping the business to thrive and clients to have their needs met.

After growing up in Toronto, Canada, Zach seized the opportunity to study at Florida State University. Upon completion of his degree, Zach moved to Fort Lauderdale where he felt his career path would flourish.

Zach specializes in financial verticals where his industrious work ethic will be a benefit to BrokerCalls and their clientele. He prides himself on his ability to build strong business relationships through stellar communication and hard work. Zach’s goal is always to meet and exceed clients’ expectations.

“I am so thrilled to be part of such a quality team here at BrokerCalls with such genuine colleagues to work with,” Zach said. “My time here so far has been outstanding, and I truly feel that I have established quality relationships with everyone here. I am very excited about this new role, and I am eager to help the company exceed previous goals and continue its success”

BrokerCalls welcomed Zach’s enthusiasm and feels strongly that his role in the company will lead to continued success and growth for not only BrokerCalls but their clients, too.

The thriving model that BrokerCalls has mastered is the ideal business solution for B2B and B2C campaigns. The quality calls and leads they provide filter only the best leads so that their clients deal with only qualified motivated prospects in the insurance, financial, travel, and home services industries.

BrokerCalls’ affiliate network provides a stream of quality leads for the company’s clients in several competitive fields. With the addition of Zach Harrison to the already thriving affiliate management team, BrokerCalls is looking forward to another year of unprecedented growth.

BrokerCalls’ success is founded upon their reach as well as their performance-based affiliate marketing and Pay Per Call marketing campaigns. Essentially, BrokerCalls provides a gold mine of motivated leads that are paid for based on performance instead of just volume, leading to a positive return on investments time after time and placing the control in the hands of the businesses they serve.

The addition of Zach to the expanding team at BrokerCalls has set the stage for another year of growth for the company, the affiliate marketers, and customers alike.

