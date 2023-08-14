Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) With These New Forecasts

Shareholders in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 19% to US$9.74 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the consensus from Repare Therapeutics' nine analysts is for revenues of US$65m in 2023, which would reflect a stressful 61% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are supposed to balloon 3,205% to US$2.42 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$45m and losses of US$2.82 per share in 2023. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 85% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 128% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Repare Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Repare Therapeutics is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at Repare Therapeutics.

