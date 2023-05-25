Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) With These New Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Singapore Telecommunications' 16 analysts is for revenues of S$15b in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a reasonable 4.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to expand 14% to S$0.15. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of S$15b and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.16 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at S$3.13. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Singapore Telecommunications analyst has a price target of S$4.40 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$2.62. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Singapore Telecommunications is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 4.5% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.7% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.9% per year. So it looks like Singapore Telecommunications is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Singapore Telecommunications could be a good candidate for more research.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Singapore Telecommunications analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

