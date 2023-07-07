Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) With These New Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Supreme has also found favour with investors, with the stock up an impressive 12% to UK£1.14 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After the upgrade, the twin analysts covering Supreme are now predicting revenues of UK£194m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a huge 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 15% to UK£0.12. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£161m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.094 in 2024. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Supreme 8.3% to UK£1.95 on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Supreme, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£2.00 and the most bearish at UK£1.90 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Supreme is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Supreme's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 25% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Supreme is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Supreme could be worth investigating further.

