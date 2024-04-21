Brokers Woo ‘Snowball’ Buyers With 40% Returns After China Stock Market Rout

Bloomberg News
6 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese securities firms are dangling near record-high returns to lure investors back into the market for derivatives that fueled the nation’s stock selloff earlier this year, as fallout from the meltdown cuts deeper into their profits from the business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Two “snowball” products issued last month offered coupon rates of more than 40%, a level unseen since at least 2022, according to data compiled by Galaxy Technologies. Five brokerages raised the yields on products linked to the CSI 1000 Index in March from the previous month, while six others including CSC Financial Co. joined the fray, pushing a GalaTech measure of the average price to a record high, the data show.

Brokerages are fighting to win back snowball investors after the market rout earlier this year, when most products fell through levels that threatened to wipe out coupons or even impose losses. The intensifying price competition is adding to pressures on profitability as firms seek to revive sales to help offset mounting hedging losses.

“A price war has started,” said Liu Fuchen, co-founder of Shanghai-based GalaTech, which also provides derivatives trading and risk management solutions to financial institutions. “The current environment certainly can’t support such high coupon rates, and securities firms will face huge profitability pressures if they keep issuing products like this.”

An estimated 330 billion yuan ($46 billion) of snowballs were outstanding as of November, according to UBS Securities Co. The exotic products pay investors bond-like coupons as long as the stock index they reference stays within a predetermined range.

If the index rises above the range, then a “knock-out” is triggered, in which the contract terminates and the investor receives the coupon for the period to date. If the index drops below the range, then a “knock-in” occurs, in which the holders receive no coupon and potentially lose part of their capital unless the index rebounds to hit the knock-out level before maturity. The longer the investors hold the product, the bigger the return — like a rolling snowball.

Coupon rates in recent years have typically ranged from 10% to 20%. The products have been lucrative for brokerages, which hedge their exposure using stock-index futures and generate extra income by investing part of the proceeds. The discount of index futures, which persists in the Chinese market, often adds to the profit. The products are often distributed by hedge funds.

Major Setback

But the business suffered a major setback in the first quarter when the majority of existing products’ underlying stock indices slumped below knock-in levels. That meant brokerages had to sharply increase purchases of stock-index futures and later sell them to limit risks under the so-called delta hedge. The process exacerbated the slump and likely imposed losses on the brokerages, according to Liu.

On top of that, the firms have since had to switch the hedging strategy for contracts that knocked in to the opposite just as the market started to rally in the following weeks amid government’s unprecedented intervention. The switch required them to buy more index futures when prices rise and sell when they fall to stay delta neutral, even though it’s a lossmaking proposition.

That’s eating into profits of a business which, according to Kaiyuan Securities Co. estimates, contributed about 2.5% of net income at China’s listed securities firms last year. Other sources of profit from snowballs can hardly compensate for the hedging losses and still leave enough money to pay the coupons should the indices rebound further to hit knock-out levels before maturity, according to Liu. The CSI 1000 has jumped 23% from its Feb. 5 low.

As a result, brokerages are facing pressure to sell new snowballs and start fresh “buy low, sell high” hedging positions, he said. “It’s their best solution. So if some very popular products with high coupons can help revive snowball sales — even though the pressures on near-term profitability are huge — they’ll be more than happy.”

A Shanghai-based hedge fund manages the two highest-return snowball products sold last month, which raised about 110 million yuan. A securities firm will provide the hedging, and while the coupon rates for the first year are high — at 41.2% and 42.2% — they showed its confidence in its capabilities, according to a spokesperson for the fund. He asked not to be named or identify his firm or the brokerage, citing policies on such private offerings.

Separately, CSC Financial didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Boosting overall sales is no easy job, as even some experienced investors have lost faith. Sophie Yu, who works at a financial company in Shanghai, said she’s slashing her holdings of snowballs to 20% of her investments from 50%. Two products that she held knocked in in February, after her efforts to negotiate lower trigger levels with her brokerage failed.

Yu said the products are designed to the disadvantage of investors because they are only given one day each month for a potential knock-out, while a knock-in can happen any day the index is low enough. Clients also should be given more flexibility such as the option to exit early with their principal by giving up the coupon, or to extend the contract’s maturity by one year when needed, she added.

Only seven new snowballs were issued in the tumultuous week of Feb. 5 right before the Lunar New Year holiday, close to the fewest in a year, according to GalaTech data. The first quarter saw 133 new offerings, slumping from 383 a year earlier, the data showed.

Risk Appetite

Much of the hope lies in investors like Dora Zhong, who bought her snowball with 1 million yuan in January thinking the timing was safe enough to get a 12.5% return. The market fell further, and her product knocked in. Still, the rally in the CSI 1000 has brought her close to a knock-out, where she can pocket the return.

“What’s good about snowballs is that they have clear return features — with the coupon rate much higher than bonds when market volatility is high — although it could have extreme tail risks,” Zhong said. “I would still consider buying more when the conditions are right. Even if I had to take a loss, it’s acceptable.”

Brokerages are also offering revised product structures to meet investors’ changing risk appetite. They’ve been issuing snowballs with lower knock-in thresholds, and recently focused more on so-called phoenix products, which are more liquid and pay a monthly dividend as long as no knock-in occurs.

When Yu Zheng, who works in the southern city of Guangzhou, bought a snowball with a descending knock-out line in May, she also thought it was safe. “I just didn’t expect a hit like that in February,” she said, adding that she’s still calm as there’s more than a year before maturity.

“I would still consider suitable products, like a phoenix structure,” said Yu. “I just have no more money now.”

--With assistance from Amanda Wang.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls After Weekly Loss as Traders Focus on Middle East Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after its first back-to-back weekly decline this year as traders weighed the potential next steps from Iran and Israel amid simmering tension in the Middle East. Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeTrump Has Only $6.8 Million

  • Dimon Meets With Development Bank Leaders Seeking Private Money

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon met with executives from the World Bank Group and several other multilateral development lenders as they seek to pull more private money into initiatives across emerging markets.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdate

  • US commerce secretary downplays chip in advanced Huawei phone

    The chip powering the Mate 60 Pro phone of sanctioned Chinese company Huawei is not as advanced as American chips, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday, arguing that it shows U.S. curbs on shipments to the telecoms equipment giant are working. Huawei, which has been on a trade restriction list since 2019, surprised the industry and the U.S. government when it released a new phone powered by a sophisticated chip last August. The Huawei Mate 60 Pro was seen as a symbol of China's technological resurgence despite Washington's ongoing efforts to cripple its capacity to produce advanced semiconductors.

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • This CEO has battled billionaire activist Carl Icahn twice — here's his advice to Disney CEO Bob Iger

    Illumina chairman and Hologic CEO Stephen MacMillan is no stranger to dealing with well-known activist investors.

  • Hong Kong Bankers Face More Job Cuts on China Slowdown, High Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong investment bankers could face more job cuts as the slowdown in China deals persists and employers look to trim highly compensated staff, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeTrump Has Only $

  • One of the Top Billionaire Investors Owns 37% of This Real Estate Company – and I Can't Believe It's This Cheap

    This company is designed for long-tailed value creation. Here's why one billionaire owns 37% of it.

  • Australia's treasurer says MidEast tensions compound worries about global economy

    Australia's treasurer warned on Monday that events in the Middle East are fueling concerns for the global economy and will shape the government's budget in May, with near-term outlook downgrades for its major trading partners. "Events in the Middle East are casting a shadow over the global economy, compounding the concerns about lingering inflation and weaker growth," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement. Chalmers has just finished a trip to Washington where he attended meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bankers.

  • Tesla cuts the price of its "Full Self Driving" system by a third to $8,000

    Tesla knocked roughly a third off the price of its “Full Self Driving” system — which can’t drive itself and so drivers must remain alert and be ready to intervene — to $8,000 from $12,000, according to the company website. Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk promised in 2019 that there would be a fleet of robotaxis on the road in 2020, but the promise has yet to materialize, and the system still has to be supervised by humans. The cuts, which occurred on Saturday, follow Tesla's moves to slash $2,000 off the prices of three of its five models in the United States late Friday.

  • TikTok says US House bill that could ban app would 'trample' free speech

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -TikTok on Sunday repeated its free-speech concerns about a bill passed by the House of Representatives that would ban the popular social media app in the U.S. if Chinese owner ByteDance did not sell its stake within a year. It now moves to the Senate where it could be taken up for a vote in the coming days. President Joe Biden has previously said he would sign the legislation on TikTok.