Bromine Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Flame Retardants Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bromine market size is expected to grow by USD 628.09 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.83% as per the latest market report of Technavio. Also, the market recorded a 1.60% Y-O-Y Growth rate in 2021. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for bromine in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bromine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bromine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bromine market by Application (flame retardants, drilling fluids, water treatment, agriculture, and others) and Geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The flame retardants segment will be significant for revenue Generation. Bromine is primarily used in flame retardants to reduce the flammability of products containing organobromine compounds. These flame retardants are known as brominated flame retardants (BFRs). BFRs are primarily used in the electrical and electronics industry for manufacturing electronic components. The increased demand for electrical and electronic equipment will drive the demand for bromine during the forecast period.

Bromine Market: Major Driver

The key factor driving the bromine market is the growth of the oil and gas industry.

The increase in oil and gas exploration activities in the US, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Norway, and other oil and gas-rich countries and the extensive use of bromine as drilling fluid for extracting petroleum products will contribute to the growth of the global bromine and bromine derivatives market. Furthermore, the increased acceptance of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques will fuel the consumption of bromine and bromine derivatives during the forecast period.

According to the US EIA, oil production through hydraulically fractured wells in the US accounted for 69% of the total oil and natural gas wells drilled in the country in 2016. Moreover, hydraulically fractured horizontal wells are increasingly used for developing crude oil and natural gas.

Bromine Market: Major Challenges

Increased demand for non-halogenated flame retardants will be a major challenge for the data center market during the forecast period.

Non-halogenated flame retardants are based on elements such as phosphorus and nitrogen. Phosphorus-containing flame retardants are extensively used in standard and engineering plastics, thermosets, coatings, polyurethane foams, and textiles.

Flame retardants manufactured using phosphate esters are mainly used in engineering plastics, phenolic resins, and coatings. Though ammonium polyphosphate flame retardants are primarily used in intumescent coatings, they are effective in rigid and flexible polyurethane foams and injection molded polyolefins in formulations for phenolics, epoxies, unsaturated polyesters, and coatings for textiles. Nitrogen-based melamine cyanurate is used in nylon and polypropylene intumescent formulations in conjunction with ammonium polyphosphate. These flame retardants are used in abundance, which poses a threat to the demand for halogenated flame retardants, this will reduce the consumption of bromine and bromine derivatives during the forecast period.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Bromine Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Bromine Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Bromine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 628.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.60 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albemarle Corp., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Gulf Resources Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., LANXESS AG, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Perekop bromine, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Tosoh Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

