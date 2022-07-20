U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Bromine Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Flame Retardants Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bromine market size is expected to grow by USD 628.09 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of  2.83% as per the latest market report of Technavio. Also, the market recorded a 1.60% Y-O-Y Growth rate in 2021. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for bromine in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bromine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bromine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the regional segment - Request a sample now!

Bromine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bromine market by Application (flame retardants, drilling fluids, water treatment, agriculture, and others) and Geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America).

  • Revenue Generating Segment: The flame retardants segment will be significant for revenue Generation. Bromine is primarily used in flame retardants to reduce the flammability of products containing organobromine compounds. These flame retardants are known as brominated flame retardants (BFRs). BFRs are primarily used in the electrical and electronics industry for manufacturing electronic components. The increased demand for electrical and electronic equipment will drive the demand for bromine during the forecast period.

  • To know about the contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Bromine Market: Major Driver

  • The key factor driving the bromine market is the growth of the oil and gas industry.

  • The increase in oil and gas exploration activities in the US, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Norway, and other oil and gas-rich countries and the extensive use of bromine as drilling fluid for extracting petroleum products will contribute to the growth of the global bromine and bromine derivatives market. Furthermore, the increased acceptance of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques will fuel the consumption of bromine and bromine derivatives during the forecast period.

  • According to the US EIA, oil production through hydraulically fractured wells in the US accounted for 69% of the total oil and natural gas wells drilled in the country in 2016. Moreover, hydraulically fractured horizontal wells are increasingly used for developing crude oil and natural gas.

Bromine Market: Major Challenges

  • Increased demand for non-halogenated flame retardants will be a major challenge for the data center market during the forecast period.

  • Non-halogenated flame retardants are based on elements such as phosphorus and nitrogen. Phosphorus-containing flame retardants are extensively used in standard and engineering plastics, thermosets, coatings, polyurethane foams, and textiles.

  • Flame retardants manufactured using phosphate esters are mainly used in engineering plastics, phenolic resins, and coatings. Though ammonium polyphosphate flame retardants are primarily used in intumescent coatings, they are effective in rigid and flexible polyurethane foams and injection molded polyolefins in formulations for phenolics, epoxies, unsaturated polyesters, and coatings for textiles. Nitrogen-based melamine cyanurate is used in nylon and polypropylene intumescent formulations in conjunction with ammonium polyphosphate. These flame retardants are used in abundance, which poses a threat to the demand for halogenated flame retardants, this will reduce the consumption of bromine and bromine derivatives during the forecast period.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Grab a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Bromine Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Bromine Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Bromine Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The sodium sulfite market share is expected to increase to USD 169.84 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36%.

  • The green chemicals market share is expected to increase to USD 82.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Bromine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.83%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 628.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.60

Regional analysis

APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

China, India, US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Albemarle Corp., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Gulf Resources Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., LANXESS AG, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Perekop bromine, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Tosoh Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Albemarle Corp.

  • 10.4 BEACON ORGANOSYS

  • 10.5 Gulf Resources Inc.

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

  • 10.8 LANXESS AG

  • 10.9 Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Perekop bromine

  • 10.11 TETRA Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Tosoh Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bromine-market-43-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-flame-retardants-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301588974.html

SOURCE Technavio

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed that the bloc cut its natural gas consumption by 15% over the next eight months in a plan that would affect all households, power producers and industry.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownThe move reflects mounting concern that Russia will halt gas exports to the region in retaliat