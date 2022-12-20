Bromine market: Growth opportunities led by Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Albemarle Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bromine market size is forecast to increase by USD 964.37 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.02%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth of oil and gas industry, the increased demand for flame retardants, and the rise in demand from developing economies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bromine Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global bromine market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse range of chemical products that are not included in the categories of industrial gases, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals or fertilizers, and agricultural chemicals. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Dhruv Chem Industries, Gulf Resources Inc., Hindustan Salts Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd., Morre Tec Industries, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Sahayamatha Salterns Pvt. Ltd., Sangfroid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Solaris Chemtech, Tata Chemicals Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Yogi Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (hydrogen bromide, organobromine compounds, bromine fluids, and others), application (flame retardants, drilling fluids, water treatment, agriculture, and others), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The hydrogen bromide segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Hydrogen bromide and its aqueous solution are popular reagents used in the synthesis of bromide compounds. Hydrogen bromides are created by mixing hydrogen and bromine at temperatures ranging from 200 degrees Celsius to 400 degrees Celsius. Platinum is generally used to accelerate the process. Inhaling HBr is extremely corrosive and unpleasant. This segment holds the largest market share and is expected to remain the dominant segment of the bromine market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this bromine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Bromine Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Bromine Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Bromine Market industry across APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Bromine Market vendors

Bromine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 964.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.15 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Dhruv Chem Industries, Gulf Resources Inc., Hindustan Salts Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd., Morre Tec Industries, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Sahayamatha Salterns Pvt. Ltd., Sangfroid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Solaris Chemtech, Tata Chemicals Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Yogi Intermediates Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic market size

4.1 Global bromine market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Derivative type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five forces analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market segmentation by derivative type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Derivative Type

6.3 Hydrogen bromide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Organobromine compounds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Bromine fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Derivative Type

7 Market segmentation by application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, challenges, and trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Albemarle Corp.

12.5 Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.

12.6 BEACON ORGANOSYS

12.7 Dhruv Chem Industries

12.8 Gulf Resources Inc.

12.9 Hindustan Salts Ltd.

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

12.11 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

12.12 Lanxess AG

12.13 Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd.

12.14 Morre Tec Industries

12.15 Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd.

12.16 TETRA Technologies Inc.

12.17 Tosoh Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

