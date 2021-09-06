Bromine Market size to grow by $ 628.09 Mn at almost 3% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Bromine Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The bromine market is estimated to grow by USD 628.09 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.83%.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growth of the oil and gas industry and increased demand for flame retardants. But fluctuations in the prices of crude oil is hindering growth.
The rise in demand from developing economies is providing significant growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the increased demand for non-halogenated flame retardants is challenging the growth of vendors.
Company Profiles
The bromine market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Albemarle Corp., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Gulf Resources Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., LANXESS AG, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Perekop bromine, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Tosoh Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Application, the market is classified into flame retardants, drilling fluids, water treatment, agriculture, and others. The flame retardants segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period.
By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Albemarle Corp.
BEACON ORGANOSYS
Gulf Resources Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
LANXESS AG
Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd.
Perekop bromine
TETRA Technologies Inc.
Tosoh Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
