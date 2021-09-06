Bromine Market size to grow by $ 628.09 Mn at almost 3% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Bromine Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .

Latest market research report titled Bromine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The bromine market is estimated to grow by USD 628.09 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.83%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growth of the oil and gas industry and increased demand for flame retardants. But fluctuations in the prices of crude oil is hindering growth.

The rise in demand from developing economies is providing significant growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the increased demand for non-halogenated flame retardants is challenging the growth of vendors.

Company Profiles

The bromine market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Albemarle Corp., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Gulf Resources Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., LANXESS AG, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Perekop bromine, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Tosoh Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into flame retardants, drilling fluids, water treatment, agriculture, and others. The flame retardants segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

