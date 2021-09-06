U.S. markets closed

Bromine Market size to grow by $ 628.09 Mn at almost 3% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Bromine Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Latest market research report titled Bromine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The bromine market is estimated to grow by USD 628.09 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.83%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growth of the oil and gas industry and increased demand for flame retardants. But fluctuations in the prices of crude oil is hindering growth.

The rise in demand from developing economies is providing significant growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the increased demand for non-halogenated flame retardants is challenging the growth of vendors.

Company Profiles

The bromine market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Albemarle Corp., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Gulf Resources Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., LANXESS AG, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Perekop bromine, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Tosoh Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into flame retardants, drilling fluids, water treatment, agriculture, and others. The flame retardants segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related reports on Materials include:

Global Green Chemicals Market - Global green chemicals market is segmented by product (bioalcohols, biopolymers, bio-organic acids, and bio-ketones) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Chlorine Market - Global chlorine market is segmented by application (EDC/PVC, organic chemicals, isocyanates, chlorinated intermediates, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Albemarle Corp.

  • BEACON ORGANOSYS

  • Gulf Resources Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Israel Chemicals Ltd.

  • LANXESS AG

  • Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Perekop bromine

  • TETRA Technologies Inc.

  • Tosoh Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/bromine-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/brominemarket

