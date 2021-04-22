U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,156.62
    -16.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,939.55
    -197.76 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,908.76
    -41.46 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.74
    +9.12 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.31
    -0.04 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    -10.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.40 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5560
    -0.0080 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0094 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1200
    +0.0770 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,362.71
    -1,735.35 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,273.99
    +30.93 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Brompton's Electric bike is being recalled in the US due to an acceleration bug

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled hundreds of Brompton Electric bikes. In a posting spotted by The Verge, the agency says a software bug can cause the bike's electrical system to continue assisting its motor even if the rider isn't pedaling. According to the CSPC, the flaw can cause "fall and injury hazards." It requires a software update Brompton will provide to affected consumers for free.

The recall encompasses approximately 600 Brompton electric bikes sold in the US between June 2020 and March 2021. You can find if your bicycle needs service by inputting its serial number into a tool on the Brompton website. That information is printed on a sticker adhered to the frame. If your bike is included in the recall, you'll need to visit your local Brompton dealer, where they'll perform a software update.

Brompton claims the risk of the bug leading to an accident is "very low." So far, it has only had a single report of an incident related to the issue, and that episode didn't lead to an accident or injury. To make up for the oversight, affected customers that you can apply for a $30 voucher from Brompton. The bike's latest software also unlocks its Bluetooth LE functionality, which you'll be able to use to connect it to the upcoming Brompton Electric app, coming to iOS this spring and Android in 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Foxconn drastically scales back plans for $10 billion Wisconsin factory

    After promising 13,000 new jobs in the state, Foxconn will only create 1,454 positions.

  • Wemo's latest smart home gadget is a $50 Apple Home remote

    Belkin's new Wemo Stage Scene Controller can activate up to six different Apple Home scenes.

  • Icardi, Neymar fire PSG into French Cup semis

    Mauro Icardi netted a hat-trick and Neymar scored his first goal since January as holders Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Angers 5-0 on Wednesday to reach the French Cup semi-finals.

  • “We love competition because we really think that serves as a point of differentiation for our brand versus others”: Trulieve CEO

    Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the future of the cannabis industry and the growth of Trulieve in 2021.

  • To ensure inclusivity, the Biden administration must double down on AI development initiatives

    The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) issued a report last month delivering an uncomfortable public message: America is not prepared to defend or compete in the AI era. It leads to two key questions that demand our immediate response: Will the U.S. continue to be a global superpower if it falls behind in AI development and deployment? Left unchecked, seemingly neutral artificial intelligence (AI) tools can and will perpetuate inequalities and, in effect, automate discrimination.

  • E-commerce tracking platform AfterShip raises $66M led by Tiger Global

    AfterShip launched in 2012 to help online sellers track packages across different carriers, but since then it has built a suite of data analytics tools covering almost every step of the shopping experience, from email marketing to customer retention. The Hong Kong-headquartered startup announced today it has raised a $66 million Series B led by Tiger Global, with participation from Hillhouse Capital’s GL Ventures. Co-founder Andrew Chan told TechCrunch that the company has been profitable since its launch and grew mainly through word-of-mouth referrals and partnerships, like a Shopify integration, that boosted its profile.

  • Higher earnings expectations can mean big letdowns: Morning Brief

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down why higher earnings expectations can hit companies hard.

  • 'Battlefield' is finally coming to mobile as a standalone game

    EA has announced that a new Battlefield mobile game will arrive in 2022.

  • Montblanc's fitness-centric Wear OS smartwatch arrives in the US for $860

    The fitness-centric Montblanc Summit Lite smartwatch is coming to the US for $860.

  • Amazon's cashierless tech could be ready for full-size supermarkets

    Planning documents for a Connecticut location include a similar setup to Amazon Go outlets.

  • Kate Middleton Takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte Shopping in London — with Budgets!

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte "paid for their own things with their own money," according to a shop owner

  • Apple's new AirTags are as simple as they should be

    If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I. Lose. Everything. That character flaw, in tandem with a complete inability to see things smack in front of my face sometimes, means I’m perhaps the perfect person to try out Apple’s new AirTags. Good thing, then, that Apple sent along a few to test — along with a purple iPhone 12 running the new (and required) iOS 14.5 update.

  • If You're Using This to Make Coffee, Stop Immediately, Experts Warn

    If you can't get your day going without a cup of coffee, you're far from alone. According to the National Coffee Association, 62 percent of U.S. residents drink coffee daily, and 70 percent drink it at least once a week.Unfortunately, if you're making your morning brew with one particular device, you could be putting your safety at risk. Read on to discover if you need to ditch this device from your kitchen now. And for more safety hazards in your kitchen, If You Have These Bowls at Home, Get Rid of Them Now. More than 5,000 Nesco coffee roasters have been recalled. On April 21, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of approximately 5,350 Nesco Coffee Bean Roasters. The recalled devices, produced by the Metal Ware Corporation, can be identified by Model Number CR-04-13 and date code 2520 or 3220 printed within the ETL Intertek Label on the product's packaging. The Nesco brand name is printed in white on the roasters themselves.Metal Ware says that anyone in possession of the aforementioned devices "should immediately stop using the recalled coffee bean roasters." And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The coffee roasters were sold at multiple popular retailers in 2020. The recalled coffee roasters were sold between Aug. and Dec. 2020, retailing for approximately $85. The roasters were available for purchase at two brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the U.S.: Blains Supply and Burman Coffee Traders. The roaster were also available for purchase online through the Bodhi Leaf Coffee, Burman Coffee, Everything Kitchens, Farm and Fleet, Kohl's, Sweet Maria's, and Wayfair websites, as well as the Keystone Housewares Facebook page. The device could present a serious safety risk. According to the recall notice, the affected coffee bean roasters can overheat, thus potentially presenting a fire risk to users. At the time of the recall, manufacturer Metal Ware Corporation had received 20 reports of the coffee roasters overheating.While no injuries related to the use of the coffee roasters had been reported at the time the recall notice was issued, the malfunctioning devices had resulted in the roaster's plastic components melting, the beans within it burning, and the entire device emitting either smoke or flames. This isn't the first time a Nesco product has been pulled from the market over fire concerns; in 2011, approximately 4,800 Nesco American Harvest Gardenmaster Food Dehydrators were recalled after Metal Ware received three reports of the devices overheating and either catching fire or emitting smoke. And for more ways to protect yourself, If You Take This Popular Vitamin, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns. You can be compensated for more than your purchase price if you return the product. If you have one of Nesco's recalled coffee bean roasters at home, you should contact Metal Ware Corporation to arrange for the product's return at 888-993-9243 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or email beanroaster@nesco.com. Metal Ware, which will provide complimentary return shipping to anyone sending back one of the recalled roasters, is offering two refund options to customers.Once the recalled roaster has been returned to Metal Ware, customers can either opt to receive an $85 cash refund sent to their address, or get $100 in store credit usable at Nesco's online store. And for more products to toss from your kitchen, If You Bought These Popular Chips, the FDA Says Throw Them Away.

  • 'Call of Duty' DLSS upgrades promise a big boost to 4K gaming

    Updates to 'Call of Duty' for 'Warzone' and 'Modern Warfare' now support NVIDIA's DLSS, promising up to much higher frame rates in 4K.

  • Some of iOS 15’s most exciting new features were revealed by a top leaker

    Apple’s highly anticipated spring event is now over, and various new products will soon be available to order. Apple finally launched the AirTag, the new iPad Pro, and the long-awaited M1 iMac earlier this week. The iPhone 12 got a new color, and the last iOS 14.5 public beta was just released, with the public version of the new software update set to arrive in a few days. The “Spring Loaded” event confirmed many of the recent Apple rumors as well, showing once again that Apple can't find a way to stop its new products from leaking ahead of time. Then, a fresh set of rumors arrived hot on the heels of the virtual press conference concerning Apple's plans for future hardware and software products. Hackers might have compromised an Apple supplier, stealing schematics for unreleased MacBooks in the process. Even more interesting, however, is a new iOS 15 leak that describes some of the main changes Apple has planned for iOS and iPadOS this year. WWDC 2021 is where Apple will unveil iOS 15 alongside software updates for its other products. iOS 15 is always the main attraction of the show, considering iOS and iPadOS power hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads. We already have a date for the main virtual keynote. Apple will introduce iOS 15 and demo the new features on June 7th. That's still pretty far off, but we won’t have to wait another six weeks to get an idea of what to expect from iOS 15. A top Apple leaker at Bloomberg has revealed some of the iOS 15 features that are currently in development. The iPhone will receive a major software revamp with iOS 15, the report notes. Apple is working on changes to notifications, a new lock screen, a new iPad home screen in iPadOS 15, and new privacy features. The notifications experience on iOS still isn't ideal, and Apple plans to improve it in iOS 15 by allowing users to further customize the way notifications appear. Bloomberg says users will have access to different notification preferences, depending on their status. A new menu that will appear in Control Center and the updated lock screen will let users choose whether they are driving, working, or sleeping. Custom categories can be added as well. Depending on the selected mode, notifications will play sounds or remain silent. Apple will also enable automatic replies to messages based on these statuses. These are all features that have been available on smartphones for decades, but they'll still be welcome additions for iPhone owners. iMessage is reportedly going to get upgrades “with the eventual goal of acting as more of a social network and better competing with Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp.” The report says those features are early in development and might come later. Apple's “most significant update” is apparently coming to the iPad’s home screen in iPadOS 15. Apple plans to let users place widgets on the home screen, which is a big deal for iPad users since it's something people have been asking for since the tablet first debuted. Finally, Apple will further improve user privacy in iOS 15. A new feature that’s currently in the works will reportedly inform users about the apps that are silently collecting data about them. iOS 14.5 aims to make it impossible for developers to track users without asking for permission first. iOS 15 might go beyond that, informing users of tracking attempts that attempt to circumvent Apple’s new rules.

  • Instagram is bringing ads to Reels

    Less than a year after launching its TikTok clone, Instagram is bringing ads to Reels.

  • Smoke and flames can shoot from this coffee bean roaster. That’s why it’s been recalled

    Coffee bean roasters shouldn’t also be a threat to roast your kitchen. That’s why Metal Ware recalled about 5,350 NESCO Coffee Bean Roasters on Wednesday.

  • Signal hacked Cellebrite's phone hacking software used by law enforcement

    After the cellphone hacking company Cellebrite said it had figured out a way to access the secure messaging app Signal, Signal said that it's turning the tables.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Neutral at $55.5K as Ether Continues Bull Run

    The price of bitcoin has changed little over the past 24 hours, despite the asset’s notorious volatility.

  • Virus Return a Scourge Once More as Markets Wake Up to Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as Asia’s riskier assets looked set to benefit from an acceleration in the global recovery, the coronavirus has once again thrown a spanner in the works.As new infections in the region shoot past global peers, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index has fallen out of the relative uptrend it had been in since September and underperformed the MSCI World Index by over six percentage points since the beginning of March. The Indian rupee, Japanese yen and Malaysian ringgit have all weakened between 1% and 2% since the end of February amid a resurgence in cases, while the Thai baht is down a whopping 3.7% over the same period.Investors are growing worried that the jump in cases could lead to a reintroduction of lockdowns and stall the region’s recovery. India is responsible for the bulk of new infections, with daily cases in Asia’s third-largest economy hitting record-highs. In Japan, Osaka and Tokyo moved closer to states of emergency this week amid an uptick in cases and Malaysia’s infectivity rate hit a record on Saturday.“We are concerned,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of the Global CIO Office in Singapore. The market is potentially underestimating the “impact of the Indian variant on other economies” and the latest U.S. travel advisory shows the global economy is far from being on a clear path to recovery, he added.U.S. stocks fell for a second day Tuesday and European shares slumped as the rise in worldwide cases led to renewed concern over their continued economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was down over 1% Wednesday, its biggest decline in about a month.In Asia, losses have been concentrated in areas under pressure from the virus, with Indian and Japanese shares leading declines this month. Meanwhile, Taiwan and Vietnam’s benchmark equity gauges are trading at record highs, thanks in part to their successful management of the pandemic.Exacerbating investor concerns has been the slow rollout of vaccines in the region. The percentage of the population fully vaccinated stood at just 1.3% in India, 0.6% in Japan and 2.3% in Indonesia as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares to a figure of almost 26% in the U.S. and over 15% in the U.K.Asia’s virus resurgence is weighing on some its stocks and currencies just as the rise in Treasury yields has eased and the rally in the dollar loses steam -- both traditionally positive catalysts for the region.“The U.S. yields becoming sidelined has allowed other factors to play a role, and the differentiated pandemic impact is one of them,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.(Updates prices, adds MSCI Asia Pacific Index performance in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.