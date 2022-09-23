U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,674.33
    -83.66 (-2.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,457.41
    -619.27 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,821.31
    -245.49 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,671.05
    -51.26 (-2.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.33
    -5.16 (-6.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.80
    -27.30 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.81 (-4.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9721
    -0.0117 (-1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7290
    +0.0210 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0910
    -0.0345 (-3.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1460
    +0.8110 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,722.62
    -248.59 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.04
    -14.50 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

Brompton Funds
·1 min read
Brompton Funds
Brompton Funds

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: DGS, GDV, GDV.PR.A, LBS, LBS.PR.A, OSP.PR.A, PWI, PWI.PR.A, SBC, SBC.PR.A) – Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on October 17, 2022 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022 for each of the following funds:

Fund Name

Ticker

Amount Per Share

Dividend Growth Split Corp.

DGS

$

0.10

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp.

GDV

$

0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp.

LBS

$

0.10

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp.

PWI

$

0.06667

Brompton Split Banc Corp.

SBC

$

0.10

Brompton Funds also announces distributions payable on October 17, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022 for the following fund:

Fund Name

Ticker

Amount Per Share

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp.

GDV.PR.A

$

0.1250

Life & Banc Split Corp.

LBS.PR.A

$

0.13625

Brompton Oil Split Corp.

OSP.PR.A

$

0.1625

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp.

PWI.PR.A

$

0.1250

Brompton Split Banc Corp.

SBC.PR.A

$

0.1250

 

 

 

The funds noted above offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) for class A shareholders which provide class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the funds. You can find more detailed information about the funds in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Here’s What Makes AT&T (T) a Smart Investment Choice

    Chartwell Investment Partners, an asset management company, released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the second quarter, Chartwell-managed accounts fell in line with their respective index benchmarks, however, the Chartwell Dividend Model outperformed by a significant margin versus its benchmark. Go over the fund’s top […]

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in September. If you want to skip our analysis on short selling, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks in September. In the past two years, short squeezes have become a hot and a controversial topic on Wall Street. Reddit became a […]

  • Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson is selling. If you want to skip our analysis of Neilson’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson is Selling These 15 Stocks. Kerr Neilson is a billionaire investor who co-founded Platinum Asset Management with Andrew Clifford nearly 28 […]

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 2 Things Warren Buffett Just Did for the First Time This Century

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. It's jaw-dropping returns like this that have garnered Buffett quite the following from professional and everyday investors alike. The easiest way to track what Buffett and his investment team are buying, selling, and holding is to keep tabs on Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Do I fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? How your income stacks up in the US economic class system

    And what it means for your wealth-building options.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These stocks have been mauled by the bear market, but a look under the hood reveals impressive growth.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Microsoft

    Now that these companies are direct competitors more than ever, which stock can better serve investors?

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 62% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Instead of heading for the sideline, Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that most billionaire money managers were active buyers during the first half of the year. What's particularly interesting is that select billionaires have been piling into some of Wall Street's most beaten-down growth stocks. The following three supercharged growth stocks are down as much as 94%, yet billionaires can't stop buying shares of them.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In. Macroeconomic concerns have been clouding the commodities market in the past few days after the Federal Reserve in the United States hiked […]

  • MSFT and 9 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the companies that have just increased their dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, and go directly to read MSFT and 4 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends. After the pandemic-related hiatus, many American companies started raising their dividends to attract shareholders. According to a report by […]

  • Why Ford, ChargePoint, and Blink Charging Are Plunging This Week

    Even some federal funding help for the EV sector couldn't keep stocks in the sector from crashing this week.

  • Costco reports earnings beat, squeezed margins

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Costco.

  • Traders Brace for S&P 500 Free Fall as Chart Supports Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- The spillover from the UK’s proposed tax cuts is washing into the US stock market.The S&P 500 fell as much as 1.9% on Friday, bringing its rout in the week past 4.5%. The index already closed below the closely watched level of 3,800 this week, leaving the June bear-market low of 3,666 as the next line of support on technical charts.The UK government unveiled a sweeping tax-cut plan that crashed the pound and the nation’s bonds as investors fretted over the stimulative effects with

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]