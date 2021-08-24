U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: DGS, DGS.PR.A GDV, LBS, LCS, PWI, SBC) – Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on September 15, 2021 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021 for each of the following funds:

Fund Name

Ticker

Amount Per Share

Dividend Growth Split Corp

DGS

$

0.10

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp.

GDV

$

0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp.

LBS

$

0.10

Brompton Lifeco Split Corp.

LCS

$

0.075

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp.

PWI

$

0.06667

Brompton Split Banc Corp.

SBC

$

0.10

Brompton Funds also announces distributions payable on September 15, 2021 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021 for the following fund:

Fund Name

Ticker

Amount Per Share

Dividend Growth Split Corp.

DGS.PR.A

$

0.1375

The funds noted above offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) for class A shareholders which provide class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the funds. You can find more detailed information about the funds in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



