Brompton Funds Declares ETF Distributions and Announces Increased Distributions
TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BEPR, BEPR.U, BFIN, BFIN.U, BLOV, BPRF, BPRF.U, BREA, EDGF, HIG, HIG.U, TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from July to September 2022 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):
Covered Call Equity ETFs
Ticker
Amount Per Unit
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
BDIV
Cdn$
0.11000
Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF
BFIN
Cdn$
0.09833
BFIN.U
US$
0.10833
Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF
BLOV
Cdn$
0.08500
Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF
BREA
Cdn$
0.09833
Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF
EDGF
Cdn$
0.04610
Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF
HIG
Cdn$
0.05500
HIG.U
US$
0.05500
Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF
TLF
Cdn$
0.09583
TLF.U
US$
0.10033
Distributions have been increased for the covered call ETFs listed above as a result of enhanced market volatility and increased covered call writing.
Fixed Income ETFs
Ticker
Amount Per Unit
Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade preferred ETF
BEPR
Cdn$
0.07000
BEPR.U
US$
0.06750
Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF
BPRF
Cdn$
0.10417
BPRF.U
US$
0.10417
Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:
Record Date
Payment Date
July 29, 2022
August 15, 2022
August 31, 2022
September 15, 2022
September 30, 2022
October 17, 2022
Unitholders are reminded that the ETFs offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor. The ETFs offer a DRIP for Canadian dollar denominated units only.
About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.