Brompton Funds Declares ETF Distributions and Announces Increased Distributions

Brompton Funds
2 min read
TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BEPR, BEPR.U, BFIN, BFIN.U, BLOV, BPRF, BPRF.U, BREA, EDGF, HIG, HIG.U, TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from July to September 2022 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):

Covered Call Equity ETFs

Ticker

Amount Per Unit

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF

BDIV

Cdn$

0.11000

Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF

BFIN

Cdn$

0.09833

 

BFIN.U

US$

0.10833

Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF

BLOV

Cdn$

0.08500

Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF

BREA

Cdn$

0.09833

Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF

EDGF

Cdn$

0.04610

Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF

HIG

Cdn$

0.05500

 

HIG.U

US$

0.05500

Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF

TLF

Cdn$

0.09583

 

TLF.U

US$

0.10033

Distributions have been increased for the covered call ETFs listed above as a result of enhanced market volatility and increased covered call writing.

Fixed Income ETFs

Ticker

Amount Per Unit

Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade preferred ETF

BEPR

Cdn$

0.07000

 

BEPR.U

US$

0.06750

Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF

BPRF

Cdn$

0.10417

 

BPRF.U

US$

0.10417

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date

Payment Date

July 29, 2022

August 15, 2022

August 31, 2022

September 15, 2022

September 30, 2022

October 17, 2022

Unitholders are reminded that the ETFs offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor. The ETFs offer a DRIP for Canadian dollar denominated units only.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments.  Please read the prospectus before investing.  Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



