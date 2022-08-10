U.S. markets closed

Brompton Oil Split Corp. Announces Extension of Term

Brompton Oil Split Corp.
·1 min read
Brompton Oil Split Corp.
Brompton Oil Split Corp.

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  (TSX: OSP, OSP.PR.A) Brompton Oil Split Corp. (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has approved an extension of the maturity date of the Class A and Preferred shares of the Fund. The current maturity date of March 30, 2023 will be extended for an additional period of one to three years. The new term and the proposed rate for the preferred share dividend for the new term will be announced at least 60 days prior to the current March 30, 2023 maturity date. The preferred share dividend rate for the extended term will be based on market yields for preferred shares with similar terms at that time. The extension of the term of the Fund is not expected to be a taxable event.

The Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of large capitalization North American oil and gas issuers, primarily focused on those with significant exposure to oil.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


