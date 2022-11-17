U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Brompton Split Banc Corp. Announces Successful Preferred Share Offering

Brompton Split Banc Corp.
·2 min read
Brompton Split Banc Corp.
Brompton Split Banc Corp.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBC, SBC.PR.A) Brompton Split Banc Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a successful treasury offering of preferred shares (“Preferred Shares”). Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $74 million. The offering is expected to close on or about November 24, 2022 and is subject to certain closing conditions. Following closing of the offering and after giving effect to the November 29, 2022 non-concurrent retraction it is expected that there will be a matched number of Preferred Shares and class A shares of the Company outstanding. The Company has granted the Agents (as defined below) an over-allotment option, exercisable for 30 days following the closing date of the offering, to purchase additional Preferred Shares up to such number as is equal to 15% of the number of Preferred Shares issued at the closing of the offering.

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $9.55 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 7.5%.(1) The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., and Scotiabank and included Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Research Capital Corporation and Richardson Wealth Limited.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks: Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia, National Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal. In addition, the Company may hold up to 10% of the total assets of the Portfolio in investments in global financial companies for the purpose of enhanced diversification and return potential.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1)   See Performance table below. Yield to maturity for the Preferred Share is based on maturity date of November 29, 2027.

A short form base shelf prospectus containing important detailed information about the securities being offered has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from a member of the syndicate. The Company intends to file a supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus, and investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Brompton Split Banc Corp.
Compound Annual Returns to October 31, 2022

1-Yr

3-Yr

5-Yr

10-Yr

S.I.

Preferred Shares (TSX: SBC.PR.A)

5.1%

5.1%

5.1%

4.8%

5.0%

S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

(16.2%)

3.3%

0.4%

1.0%

1.9%

Returns are for the periods ended October 31, 2022 and are unaudited. Inception date November 15, 2005. The table shows the past performance of the Company’s Preferred Shares compared to the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index (“Preferred Share Index”). The Preferred Share Index tracks the performance, on a market‑weight basis, of a broad index of preferred shares trading on the TSX that meet the criteria relating to size, liquidity and issuer rating. Since the Preferred Share Index is more diversified, it is not expected that the performance of the Preferred Shares will mirror that of the Preferred Share Index.

Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares will perform in the future. The information shown is based on the redemption price per Preferred Share or net asset value per Class A Share and assumes that distributions made by the Company on the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares in the periods shown were reinvested (at the net asset value per Class A Share or redemption price per Preferred Share) in additional Preferred Shares or Class A Shares of the Company.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.


