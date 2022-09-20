U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

Bronchiectasis Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Bronchiectasis, which has been given diagnostic code of J47. 9 from the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Edition (ICD-10), is defined by damage to the bronchi, causing abnormal dilation and scarring.

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bronchiectasis Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031"
The airways become inflamed with thick mucus that is difficult to clear, which build-up creates an environment for bacterial growth; uncontrolled bacterial growth leads to frequent infections. The cycle of repeated infections can in turn cause further damage to the airways. Bronchiectasis can occur throughout the lung or in a single section of lung. .

Bronchiectasis is still relatively poorly understood; increasing emphasis has been placed on the role of underlying factors, such as the presence of comorbidities, but the development of bronchiectasis is multifactorial.Contributing factors include infections, immunodeficiency, impaired mucociliary clearance, previous lung injury, airway lesions, concurrent chronic respiratory diseases, and connective tissue and/or autoimmune diseases.

Although diagnosed prevalent cases of bronchiectasis are expected to increase by 21.3% across the 3MM, many symptomatic treatments are currently used off-label. The most frequently used drug classes are antibiotics, bronchodilators, and mucolytics. Antibiotics are most commonly used off-label to treat bronchiectasis patients whose lungs are colonized with bacteria as a prophylactic treatment, or to treat lung infections; they can be oral, IV, or inhaled depending on the severity and type of bacteria. Mucolytics and bronchodilators are used to alleviate symptoms by clearing airways of thick mucus and widening airways.

The bronchiectasis market in the 3MM was valued at $408.2M in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0%, reaching $965.8 million by 2031, with pipeline agents adding over $450 million in sales. In 2021, inhaled antibiotics was the market-leading class with $265.6 million in sales and is expected to remain the leader with $314.5 million in sales in 2031. The major driver for this growth will be the anticipated launch of novel pipeline agents such as Fasenra and brensocatib which have forecasted 2031 sales of $171.2 million and $271.6 million, respectively.

Key Highlights
- The bronchiectasis market will exhibit significant growth between 2021 and 2031, driven by the entry of several pipeline agents. These new entrants will transform the bronchiectasis market by providing more treatment options for patients suffering from frequent exacerbations.
- In 2021, inhaled antibiotics was the market-leading class with $265.6 million in sales, and is expected to remain the leader with $314.5 million in sales in 2031
- KOLs expressed enthusiasm for the late-stage agents Fasenra, an interleukin (IL) -5 inhibitor, and brensocatib, a dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP-1) inhibitor, due to their new mechanisms of action and the innovation they would bring to the market; if approved they would both be the first in their respective classes.
- The most important unmet needs in bronchiectasis are the lack of marketed drugs and the need for improved diagnosis. Despite having three pipeline agents in late-stage development, significant unmet need is expected to remain, representing an opportunity for developers in the bronchiectasis market

Key Questions Answered
- What were the key bronchiectasis treatments available in 2021?
- When will late-stage pipeline products launch, and how will they affect drug sales and the overall bronchiectasis market in the 3MM?
- Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?

Scope
- Overview of bronchiectasis, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.
- Annualized bronchiectasis therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns; forecast from 2021 to 2031.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the bronchiectasis therapeutics market.
- Pipeline analysis including comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for bronchiectasis treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III and Phase IIb development are profiled.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global bronchiectasis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy
The report will enable you to -
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global bronchiectasis therapeutics market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global bronchiectasis therapeutics market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317702/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


