Bronchitis Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 1.12 bn | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bronchitis treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.12 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope
The bronchitis treatment market report covers the following areas:
Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The increasing prevalence of smoking is driving supporting the bronchitis treatment market growth. According to CDC, in 2020, around 32.51 million consumers in the US used cigarettes. The prevalence of smoking in Canada was 12%, approximately 3.7 million consumers in 2020. The UAE allows smoking in public places such as government facilities, restaurants, pubs and bars, public transport, and indoor offices. In South Africa, there were around 6 million smokers in 2019. Thus, the increasing prevalence of smoking leads to increased cases of chronic bronchitis. Such factors will positively impact the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market during the forecast period.
The high cost of healthcare is challenging the bronchitis treatment market growth. The cost of healthcare is high in developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, and Sweden. Moreover, developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina have a lack of resources and low per capita income. The absence of proper healthcare infrastructure and less amount government aids received in the form of medical expense reimbursement further pose a challenge for the patients in these countries. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market during the forecast period.
Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bronchitis treatment market, including Akorn Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. among others.
The global bronchitis treatment market is highly competitive. Prominent vendors have established a sizeable market presence. The competition in the market will become more intense with the development and launch of new drugs and treatments for bronchitis. Vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities as there is less service differentiation. Healthcare facilities are selecting vendors based on the degree of superiority of their drugs.
Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Drug Class
Geography
Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist bronchitis treatment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the bronchitis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the bronchitis treatment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bronchitis treatment market vendors
Bronchitis Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.96
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akorn Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Drug Class
5.3 Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Anti inflammatory Drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Bronchodilator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AstraZeneca Plc
10.4 Bayer AG
10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
10.6 Cipla Ltd.
10.7 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.9 Lupin Ltd.
10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.
10.11 Pfizer Inc.
10.12 Sanofi SA
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
