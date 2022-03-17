U.S. markets closed

Bronchitis Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 1.12 bn | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bronchitis treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.12 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bronchitis Treatment Market by Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Learn about more insights related to the market. Request a Free Sample Report.

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The bronchitis treatment market report covers the following areas:

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing prevalence of smoking is driving supporting the bronchitis treatment market growth. According to CDC, in 2020, around 32.51 million consumers in the US used cigarettes. The prevalence of smoking in Canada was 12%, approximately 3.7 million consumers in 2020. The UAE allows smoking in public places such as government facilities, restaurants, pubs and bars, public transport, and indoor offices. In South Africa, there were around 6 million smokers in 2019. Thus, the increasing prevalence of smoking leads to increased cases of chronic bronchitis. Such factors will positively impact the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market during the forecast period.

The high cost of healthcare is challenging the bronchitis treatment market growth. The cost of healthcare is high in developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, and Sweden. Moreover, developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina have a lack of resources and low per capita income. The absence of proper healthcare infrastructure and less amount government aids received in the form of medical expense reimbursement further pose a challenge for the patients in these countries. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bronchitis treatment market, including Akorn Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. among others.

The global bronchitis treatment market is highly competitive. Prominent vendors have established a sizeable market presence. The competition in the market will become more intense with the development and launch of new drugs and treatments for bronchitis. Vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities as there is less service differentiation. Healthcare facilities are selecting vendors based on the degree of superiority of their drugs.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Drug Class

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bronchitis treatment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bronchitis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bronchitis treatment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bronchitis treatment market vendors

Related Reports:

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bronchitis Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akorn Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla
Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc.,
Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-
growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market
condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our
analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Drug Class

  • 5.3 Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Anti inflammatory Drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Bronchodilator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.4 Bayer AG

  • 10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • 10.6 Cipla Ltd.

  • 10.7 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.9 Lupin Ltd.

  • 10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.11 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.12 Sanofi SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronchitis-treatment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-12-bn--technavio-301503929.html

SOURCE Technavio

