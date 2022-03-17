Bronchitis Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 1.12 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bronchitis treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.12 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bronchitis Treatment Market by Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Learn about more insights related to the market. Request a Free Sample Report.

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The bronchitis treatment market report covers the following areas:

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing prevalence of smoking is driving supporting the bronchitis treatment market growth. According to CDC, in 2020, around 32.51 million consumers in the US used cigarettes. The prevalence of smoking in Canada was 12%, approximately 3.7 million consumers in 2020. The UAE allows smoking in public places such as government facilities, restaurants, pubs and bars, public transport, and indoor offices. In South Africa, there were around 6 million smokers in 2019. Thus, the increasing prevalence of smoking leads to increased cases of chronic bronchitis. Such factors will positively impact the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market during the forecast period.

The high cost of healthcare is challenging the bronchitis treatment market growth. The cost of healthcare is high in developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, and Sweden. Moreover, developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina have a lack of resources and low per capita income. The absence of proper healthcare infrastructure and less amount government aids received in the form of medical expense reimbursement further pose a challenge for the patients in these countries. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bronchitis treatment market, including Akorn Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. among others.

The global bronchitis treatment market is highly competitive. Prominent vendors have established a sizeable market presence. The competition in the market will become more intense with the development and launch of new drugs and treatments for bronchitis. Vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities as there is less service differentiation. Healthcare facilities are selecting vendors based on the degree of superiority of their drugs.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Drug Class

Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bronchitis treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bronchitis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bronchitis treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bronchitis treatment market vendors

Related Reports:

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bronchitis Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akorn Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla

Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc.,

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva

Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-

growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market

condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our

analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Drug Class

5.3 Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Anti inflammatory Drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Bronchodilator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

10.6 Cipla Ltd.

10.7 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.9 Lupin Ltd.

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

10.12 Sanofi SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronchitis-treatment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-12-bn--technavio-301503929.html

SOURCE Technavio