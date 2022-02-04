U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.51
    +5.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,009.85
    -101.31 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,994.09
    +115.28 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.66
    -8.37 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.69
    +2.42 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    +0.0980 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2000
    +0.2390 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,280.72
    +3,528.23 (+9.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.16
    +67.19 (+7.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Bronchoscopes Market is Anticipated to Surge at a CAGR of 7.43% and is Also Contemplated to Reach USD 27.48 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

·9 min read

Bronchoscopes Market is observed to witness rising demand in the coming years due to several factors such as the rising prevalence of various respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, growing prevalence of lung cancers, increasing cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, and increasing product development activities in the Bronchoscopes arena.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Bronchoscopes Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Bronchoscopes Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Bronchoscopes Market.

DelveInsight Business Research, LLP
DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

Some of the salient features from the Bronchoscopes Market report:

  • As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Bronchoscopes market.

  • Major pharma players working proactively in the Bronchoscopes Market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu Inc, Olympus, Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), Teleflex Incorporated, Innovex Medical Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology Co., Ltd, EMOS Technology GmbH, Optomic., Clarus Medical LLC, The Surgical Company., Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Aohua Endoscopy Co., Ltd, Verathon, Inc., Lymol Medical, Novatech SA, NeoScope Inc, and others.

  • DelveInsight analyzes that Global Bronchoscopes Market was valued at USD 17.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Bronchoscopes market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.48 billion by 2026.

  • In August 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation received FDA approval for their EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope.

  • In April 2021, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of their new line of five single-use bronchoscopes in the global markets.

  • In May 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation received CE mark approval for their EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope.

  • The demand for Bronchoscopes is witnessing a substantial rise owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of various respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, growing prevalence of lung cancers, other lung problems, increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and increasing product development activities with respect to Bronchoscopes among others.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Bronchoscopes, get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Bronchoscopes Market Report

Bronchoscopes Overview

A Bronchoscope is a device that is used in the visualization of the internal anatomy of the lungs. It's usually performed by a doctor who specializes in lung disorders (a pulmonologist). Bronchoscopy is a procedure where a thin tube is passed through the nose or mouth, down the throat, and then into the lungs.

Bronchoscopes Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Bronchoscopes market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of market share, North America tends to dominate the Global Bronchoscopes market in the present scenario, and is expected that it will continue to dominate during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This supremacy witnessed is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, increasing prevalence of various cancers including lung cancers, rising government initiatives, and increased product launches are expected to aid in the growth of the Bronchoscopes Market in developing countries as well.

For Instance, in August 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation announced that it received FDA approval for EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope.

Click here to Understand more about the Bronchoscopes Market Landscape @ Bronchoscopes Market Assessment

Bronchoscopes Market Dynamics

The Bronchoscopes market is witnessing a positive market growth owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of various respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and lung cancers, increasing pneumonia cases in children, and increasing product development activities with respect to Bronchoscopes among others. Furthermore, high disposable income, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness regarding disease progression and new treatments are also expected to aid in the Bronchoscopes market growth.

In addition to that, technological advancements in the field of Bronchoscopies such as the development of new bronchoscopic techniques such as autofluorescence bronchoscopy (AFB) and high magnification broncho-videos copy (HMB) among others with the aim to enhance the yield and diagnostic accuracy are also expected to aid in the growth of the Bronchoscopes market.

Moreover, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remained neutral on the Bronchoscopes market. Many major organizations across the world issued guidelines regarding the conducting of bronchoscopy in patients with respiratory illnesses. Bronchoscopy was contraindicated in patients with a positive COVID-19 test result as there is the generation of aerosols during bronchoscopy which may put other patients and healthcare workers at risk.

However, Bronchoscopy was deemed an essential procedure in the event of complications such as atelectasis or hemoptysis, issues with mechanical ventilation, and to rule out complications associated with COVID-19. Therefore, the Bronchoscopes market maintained a neutral growth rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact on Bronchoscopes, get a snapshot of the Bronchoscopes Market Analysis

Scope of the Bronchoscopes Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2021-2026

  • Market Segmentation By Product Type - Rigid Bronchoscopes, Flexible Fiber Bronchoscopes, Flexible Video Bronchoscopes, and Mobile Bronchoscopes

  • Market Segmentation By Flexibility- Flexible and Rigid

  • Market Segmentation By Usability - Single-Use and Reusable Bronchoscopes

  • Market Segmentation By End-User- Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Key Bronchoscopes Companies - Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu Inc, Olympus, Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), Teleflex Incorporated, Innovex Medical Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology Co., Ltd, EMOS Technology GmbH, Optomic., Clarus Medical LLC, The Surgical Company., Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Aohua Endoscopy Co., Ltd, Verathon, Inc., Lymol Medical, Novatech SA, NeoScope Inc, and others.

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Product Profiles

  • Case Studies

  • KOL's Views

  • Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Bronchoscopes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.43%and will reach USD 27.48 billion by 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter @ Bronchoscopes Market Landscape Analysis

Table of Contents

1

Bronchoscopes Market Report Introduction

2

Bronchoscopes Market Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Bronchoscopes Market Key Factors Analysis

5

Bronchoscopes Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bronchoscopes Market

7

Bronchoscopes Market Layout

8

Bronchoscopes Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Bronchoscopes Market Company and Product Profiles


9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.2 Ambu Inc

9.3 Olympus

9.4 Richard Wolf GmbH

9.5 Karl Storz GmbH

9.6 FUJIFILM Corporation

9.7 PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation)

9.8 Teleflex Incorporated

9.9 Innovex Medical Co., Ltd

9.10 Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology Co.,Ltd

9.11 EMOS Technology GmbH

9.12 Optomic

9.13 Clarus Medical LLC

9.14 The Surgical Company

9.15 Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

9.16 Aohua Endoscopy Co., Ltd

9.17 Lymol Medical

9.18 Verathon Inc

9.19 Novatech SA

9.20 NeoScope Inc

10

Project Approach

11

KOL Views

12

DelveInsight Capabilities

13

Disclaimer

14

About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Bronchoscopes Market Outlook

Discover more about the Medical Devices Reports to diagnose, prevent and cure various diseases, along with key players developing several devices to drive the treatment market.

Related Reports

Pulse Oximeters Market

DelveInsight's 'Pulse Oximeters - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Pulse Oximeters, historical and forecasted Pulse Oximeters market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved like Medtronic, Nonin Medical Inc, Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd, VYAIRE, OMRON Corporation. Meditech Equipment Co ., Ltd, and several others.

Cough Assist Devices Market

"DelveInsight's 'Cough Assist Devices - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cough Assist Devices and the historical and forecasted Cough Assist Devices market trends, market drivers & barriers, unmet needs and key companies involved such as Koninklijke Philips N.V, Percussionaire Corp., Emerson, Hill Rom, Dima Italia SRL, and many more.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

DelveInsight's 'Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the cough in IPF, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cough in IPF market trends, market drivers & barriers, unmet needs and key companies involved such as Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Trevi Therapeutics, Nerre Therapeutics, and others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market

DelveInsight's 'Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)-Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2030' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market trends, market drivers & barriers, unmet needs and key companies involved such as AstraZeneca, Amgen, Circassia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Theravance, Innoviva, Inmunotek, Mereo BioPharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Airway Management Devices Market

Global Airway Management Devices Market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2026. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Airway Management Devices, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as key companies involved in pipelines such as Smiths Medical PLC, Narang Medical Limited, Intersurgical Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, and others.

Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market

"DelveInsight's 'Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Asthma Diagnostic Devices and the historical and forecasted Asthma Diagnostic Devices market trends, drivers, barriers and key companies involved such as Medline Industries, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Process Instrumentation, Smiths Medical, Vyaire Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Vitalograph, Circassia Limited, Intermedical (UK) Limited, and several others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market

"DelveInsight's 'Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices and the historical and forecasted Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices market trends, drivers, barriers and key companies involved such as GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V, AstraZeneca, 3M, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Smiths Medical, Baxter, and others.

Interested to know more about the breakthrough happenings? Take a look at the posts below

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
www.delveinsight.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronchoscopes-market-is-anticipated-to-surge-at-a-cagr-of-7-43-and-is-also-contemplated-to-reach-usd-27-48-billion-by-2026--analyzes-delveinsight-301475560.html

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • Ford earnings: ‘Farley is pushing this company faster and farther’ toward EVs, analyst says

    Bank of America Global Research Senior Automotive Analyst John Murphy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Ford, the future of EVs, and the outlook for the auto market.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • Why Clorox Stock Tumbled 13% at the Open Today

    The iconic consumer goods company's earnings update showed that it got hit hard on both the top and bottom lines, with no end in sight.

  • Why Upstart Stock Fell 28% Last Month

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 28% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions in an attempt to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the lending process. For this reason, it was good to see the company announce partnerships with AgFed Credit Union and Corning Credit Union in January.

  • Can General Electric Be Great Again?

    If you're a millennial or older, you probably have at least a faint memory of the days that industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) was one of the world's largest, most influential companies. The company was a $400 billion titan before the financial crisis in 2008-2009 brought GE to its knees, where it's struggled to get up from ever since. General Electric recently reported 2021 Q4 earnings, showing that its financials seem to be improving.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Bitcoin Tops $40K for First Time in 2 Weeks

    The price of bitcoin (BTC) dipped Friday after the U.S. jobs report for January revealed faster-than-expected growth, but the direction reversed as traders grew more confident that downside is limited.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Why MP Materials Fell as Much as 19% Today

    The rare earth metals company was the subject of a negative research report and investors got spooked.

  • Five Oil Stocks At Or Near Buy Range As Oil Surges Above $90

    U.S. oil prices surged above the key $90 per barrel benchmark Friday as a massive winter storm swept through Texas.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Earnings. What Wall Street Thinks.

    Ford Motor ‘s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday evening, came in a little light, and financial guidance for 2022 didn’t blow investors away. The stock was trading lower F riday, and it could be a tough day for Ford bulls since Wall Street isn’t defending shares following the earnings miss. Ford (ticker: F) stock was at $17.92 in early trading Friday, down 9.9%.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Is this Beaten-Down Biotech Making a Comeback?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) didn't exactly put smiles on investors' faces in recent times. Vertex has climbed 15% since the start of the year -- even as the market, on the whole, slipped. Vertex's therapies have the ability to treat 90% of CF patients.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Files for New Fund

    The Ark Venture Fund would invest in private companies and limit withdrawals. Its minimum investment: $1,000.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • Why Snap Exploded 50% Higher Today

    Shares of Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were soaring Friday morning, up as much as 54.9% at one point before settling into a 45% gain as of this writing. Of course, the stock had fallen more than 20% yesterday, in sympathy with other social media stocks, amid lackluster earnings from a certain large peer. For the fourth quarter, Snap reported sizzling 42% revenue growth to nearly $1.3 billion, much more than the $1.2 billion expected.

  • Unity Software Stock Is Soaring as 2022 Revenue Forecast Tops Estimates

    The fourth-quarter adjusted loss at the videogame developer tools maker was narrower than analysts' expectations.

  • Bristol Myers Expects $10.5 Billion Shortfall This Year As Generics Loom

    Bristol Myers offered strong sales guidance Friday, and BMY stock rose despite looming competition for two of its biggest cancer drugs.