Bronchoscopes Market Size to increase by USD 882.88 mn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bronchoscopes market is estimated to grow by USD 882.88 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% during this period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 6.50%

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bronchoscopes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Dynamics

Factors such as technological advances in bronchoscopy, the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and pulmonary diseases, and the expanding applications of bronchoscopy will drive the growth of the bronchoscopes market. However, the high cost of bronchoscopy might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The bronchoscopes market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Ambu AS, Clarus Medical LLC, EFER ENDOSCOPY, Endoservice GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., HUGER Medical InstrumentÂ Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Olympus Corp., and Teleflex Inc. The bronchoscopes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key news related to some of the vendors is mentioned below:

In November 2021, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. partnered with iRODS Consortium to provide an archive solution that can easily scale to handle exponential data growth.

In September 2021, Olympus Corp. appointed Andre Roggan as Chief Technology Officer, effective April 1, 2022.

The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

Ambu AS - The company offers bronchoscopes, namely aScope.

Clarus Medical LLC - The company offers bronchoscopes such as fiberoptic inspection scopes, digital inspection scope, among others.

EFER ENDOSCOPY - The company offers bronchoscopes, namely EFER-DUMON.

Endoservice GmbH - The company offers bronchoscopes, namely Bronchoskopie.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company offers bronchoscopes such as EB-580S, EB-580T, EB-530P, among others.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the bronchoscopes market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the bronchoscopes market is segmented into two segments, namely flexible bronchoscopes and rigid bronchoscopes. The flexible bronchoscopes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Flexible bronchoscopes are integrated with ultrasound technology, which enables them to perform lung cancer staging by gaining access to several lymph node stations in the mediastinum. They help in increasing the yield for the sampling of peripheral lung nodules. Thus, the incorporation of advanced technologies by vendors is likely to fuel the demand for flexible bronchoscopes during the forecast period.

By geography, the bronchoscopes market has been classified into five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Bronchoscopes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 882.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambu AS, Clarus Medical LLC, EFER ENDOSCOPY, Endoservice GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., HUGER Medical InstrumentÂ Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Olympus Corp., and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

