Bronchoscopy Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the bronchoscopy market are Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Lymol Medical, and F.

The global bronchoscopy market is expected to grow from $2.54 billion in 2021 to $2.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The market is expected to grow to $3.52 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.



The bronchoscopy market consists of sales of bronchoscopes and bronchoscopy services.Bronchoscopy is a technique for visualizing inside airways or lungs for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes.



In bronchoscopy, an instrument is inserted into the airways through the nose, mouth, or sometimes through a tracheostomy through which the practitioner can examine the patient’s airways for any infections.



The bronchoscopy market covered in this report is segmented by product into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, cytology brushes, and others.The bronchoscopes are the type of endoscopes that are used to examine a patient’s larynx, throat, trachea, and lower airways.



The bronchoscopy working channel diameter consists of 2.8 mm, 2.2 mm, 3.0 mm, and others that are used for adult patients and pediatric/neonate patients. The various applications of bronchoscopy are bronchial treatment and bronchial diagnosis.



The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases contributed to the growth of the bronchoscopy market.According to the American Cancer Society 2020, in the United States, about 228,820 new cases of lung cancer and about 135,720 deaths from lung cancer.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases around the world, especially the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, will drive the bronchoscopy market.



The risk of contamination of devices has been a major challenge in the bronchoscopy market. According to the center for disease control and prevention, in the USA, there are around 6.8 lakhs of hospital-acquired infection cases and 72,000 hospital-acquired infection patients die. Multiple factors including contamination of devices are the reasons for hospital-acquired infection. This can be due to improper cleaning of devices or improper maintenance of the storage rooms and other factors. The risk of contamination of devices has a negative impact on the growth of the bronchoscopy market.



The single-use flexible bronchoscopes are increasingly being used to prevent the risk of contamination of devices.The single-use flexible bronchoscopes are longer and thinner tubes that allow seeing the deep areas of the bronchus and are much easier to change and have a clear image of position inside the lung bronchus.



The single-use flexible bronchoscopes improve safety and productivity.



In April 2019, Johnson & Johnson acquired Auris Health Inc for a deal amount of $3.4 billion. Auris Health’s robotic platform technology is used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the lungs. Johnson & Johnson is focused on building a connected, data-driven digital ecosystem that pairs one of the surgical solutions with advanced technologies to improve the patient’s experience.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the bronchoscopy market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





