Brondell Announces Partnership with 1% for the Planet, Committing 1% of Annual Sales to Global Environmental Issues

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brondell, a pioneer in innovation focusing on health and personal care technologies in North America, is proud to announce its partnership with 1% for the Planet. Brondell designs an ecosystem of products for the healthy home and beyond, providing customers with high-quality solutions for wellness and environmental sustainability. Categories include water and shower filtration, air purification, and a comprehensive range of bidet options, including luxury electronic bidet seats, affordable attachments, and handheld sprayers. Brondell is the leading manufacturer of bidets in North America, and is a pioneer in airborne COVID-19 mitigation technology for residential and small business use.

Brondell Logo (PRNewsfoto/Brondell Inc.)

Brondell is excited to join 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment. "Brondell has joined the 1% for the Planet initiative, which reinforces our commitment to our community, our customers, and our planet," says Steve Scheer, president of Brondell. "Brondell is committed to addressing the health of our environment—a focus that is at the core of our organization's mission. We're excited to partner with other green-minded organizations working to solve the most urgent environmental issues of our time."

As Brondell grows and evolves, so does its commitment to environmental sustainability. Partnership with 1% for the Planet is an essential step in the brand's increasing commitment to global responsibility, and is an investment in ethical business with a focus on the planet's health and future generations.

"We're excited to welcome Brondell to our global movement," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. "Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes."

About 1% for the Planet

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, 1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure that the planet and its future generations thrive. The organization inspires businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions, making environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advertising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

By contributing 1% of annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record, and environmental focus, with thousands of nonprofits worldwide holding current approval. The global network of 1% for the Planet consists of businesses, individuals, and nonprofits working together toward a better future for all.

About Brondell

With over 18 years in the industry, Brondell has placed its focus on customer wellness, harnessing cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, and beyond. Every product, system, and tool within Brondell's product range is designed to provide long-term health benefits, instant relief, peace of mind, and a more sustainable footprint. Development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, third-party certifications, and the leverage of smart technology for a reduction in airborne particulates, waterborne contaminants, and wasteful toilet paper usage. Each product is crafted to fit seamlessly and sustainably into everyday life, so that things we do every day—like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing—are better for both people and the planet. Feels better already.

Media Contact:

Geoff Dunlop
geoff@brondell.com

1% for the Planet
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brondell-announces-partnership-with-1-for-the-planet-committing-1-of-annual-sales-to-global-environmental-issues-301486116.html

SOURCE Brondell Inc.

