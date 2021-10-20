U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or "the Company") (NYSE:CS). Investors who purchased Credit Suisse securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cs.

The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 19, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a four-count indictment under seal in the Eastern District of New York against Credit Suisse's U.K. unit Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) in connection with an $850 million fraudulent loan to a Mozambique state-owned entity, alleging conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery and internal controls provisions of the FCPA, and (conspiracy to commit money laundering. Then, on October 19, 2021, Credit Suisse's U.K. unit pled guilty to wire fraud and agreed to pay $475 million to U.S. and U.K. authorities for its role in a $2 billion corruption scandal in Mozambique to settle a probe into tainted bonds for development projects. On this news, Credit Suisse's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 20, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Credit Suisse shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cs. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668974/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Announces-Investigation-of-Credit-Suisse-Group-AG-CS-and-Encourages-Investors-to-Contact-the-Firm

