Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir" or the "Company")(NYSE:PLTR). Investors who purchased Palantir sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pltr.

The investigation concerns whether Palantir and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 25, 2021, the New York Post published an article entitled "FBI Palantir glitch allowed unauthorized access to private data". The article reported, in relevant part, that "[a] computer glitch in a secretive software program used by the FBI allowed some unauthorized employees to access private data for more than a year", as "detailed in a letter by prosecutors in the Manhattan federal court case against accused hacker Virgil Griffith." According to the article, "[d]ata recovered from Griffith's Facebook and Twitter accounts, which was obtained through a federal search warrant in March 2020, was accessed on Palantir for more than a year by at least four FBI employees, all of whom work outside New York and were not investigating the case." On this news, Palantir's stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 2.98%, to close at $24.35 per share on August 25, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Palantir shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pltr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

