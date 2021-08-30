U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Investigation

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE:DB). Investors who purchased Deutsche Bank sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/db.

The investigation concerns whether Deutsche Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 25, 2021, post-market, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "U.S. Authorities Probing Deutsche Bank's DWS Over Sustainability Claims". Citing "people familiar with the matter," the article reported that "U.S. authorities are investigating Deutsche Bank AG's asset-management arm, DWS Group, after the firm's former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets" and that "[t]he probes, by the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors, are in early stages[.]" On this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.40, or 3.15%, to close at $12.28 per share on August 26, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Deutsche Bank shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/db. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661824/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Deutsche-Bank-Aktiengesellschaft-DB-Investigation

