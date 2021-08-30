Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SAVA). Investors who purchased Cassava sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sava.

The investigation concerns whether Cassava and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 29, 2021, Cassava issued a press release entitled "Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer's Disease." Although the press release touted supposedly positive cognition data, analysts and industry observers noted that the data had not demonstrated that Simufilam was more effective at improving cognition than Biogen Inc.'s drug Aduhelm. On this this news, Cassava's stock price fell $33.82 per share, or 32.72%, to close at $69.53 per share on July 30, 2021." Then, on August 24, 2021, a citizen's petition filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") questioned the quality and integrity of study results from Cassava, alleging that some of Cassava's results appeared to show signs of data manipulation. On this news, Cassava's stock price fell another $36.97 per share, or 31.38%, to close at $80.86 per share on August 25, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Cassava shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sava. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Story continues

CONTACT:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/661825/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Cassava-Sciences-Inc-SAVA-Investigation



