Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Investigation

·2 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of MacroGenics, Inc. ("MacroGenics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MGNX). Investors who purchased MacroGenics securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mgnx.

The investigation concerns whether MacroGenics and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 19, 2021, MacroGenics issued a press release "announc[ing] preliminary safety and anti-tumor activity data from the Company's ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of MGC018", an "investigational antibody drug conjugate (ADC) . . . designed to deliver a DNA alkylating duocarmycin payload to both dividing and non-dividing cells in a B7-H3 dependent manner." Among other data, MacroGenics reported that "at least one treatment-related adverse event was experienced by 27 of 29 patients (93%)" and "[a]t 4.0 mg/kg, one patient developed a dose-limiting toxicity manifested by Grade 3 fatigue that lasted for more than 72 hours and as previously reported, a Grade 4 neutropenia occurred in a patient in the 2.0 mg/kg cohort." On this news, MacroGenics' stock price fell $1.15 per share, or 3.67%, to close at $30.16 per share on May 20, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased MacroGenics shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mgnx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648900/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Investors-of-MacroGenics-Inc-MGNX-Investigation

