Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of General Motors Company (GM) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of General Motors Company ("General Motors" or the "Company")(NYSE:GM). Investors who purchased General Motors shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gm.

The investigation concerns whether General Motors and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2021, General Motors announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other items, General Motors reported that its quarterly results were negatively impacted by "warranty recall costs" of $1.3 billion, which included approximately $800 million related to the Company's Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles. On this news, General Motors' stock price fell $5.16 per share, or 8.91%, to close at $52.72 per share on August 4, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased General Motors shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gm. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/661822/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-General-Motors-Company-GM-Investigation



