Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of T-Mobile US, Inc. ("T-Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TMUS). Investors who purchased T-Mobile sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tmus.

The investigation concerns whether T-Mobile and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 15, 2021, Vice published an articled entitled "T-Mobile Investigating Claims of Massive Customer Data Breach." The Vice article reported, in part, that T-Mobile was "investigating a forum post claiming to be selling a mountain of personal data" that "came from T-Mobile servers" and purportedly "includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information[.]" Then, on August 16, 2021, T-Mobile issued a press release confirming that the Company had "determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred" and was "continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed." On this news, T-Mobile's stock price fell $4.21 per share, or 2.9%, to close at $140.74 per share on August 16, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased T-Mobile shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tmus. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

