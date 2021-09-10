U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of T-Mobile US, Inc. ("T-Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TMUS). Investors who purchased T-Mobile sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tmus.

The investigation concerns whether T-Mobile and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 15, 2021, Vice published an articled entitled "T-Mobile Investigating Claims of Massive Customer Data Breach." The Vice article reported, in part, that T-Mobile was "investigating a forum post claiming to be selling a mountain of personal data" that "came from T-Mobile servers" and purportedly "includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information[.]" Then, on August 16, 2021, T-Mobile issued a press release confirming that the Company had "determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred" and was "continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed." On this news, T-Mobile's stock price fell $4.21 per share, or 2.9%, to close at $140.74 per share on August 16, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased T-Mobile shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tmus. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663520/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-T-Mobile-US-Inc-TMUS-Investigation

