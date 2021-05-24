U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,196.65
    +40.79 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,376.99
    +169.15 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,657.09
    +186.10 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.94
    +8.67 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +1.93 (+3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.50
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    27.86
    +0.37 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    -0.0270 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4149
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8200
    -0.1200 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,204.53
    +5,470.39 (+17.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.80
    +71.16 (+8.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    +46.78 (+0.17%)
     

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket" or "the Company") (NYSE:RKT). Investors who purchased Rocket securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rkt.

The investigation concerns whether Rocket and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 5, 2021, Rocket announced its closed loan origination volume was continuously dropping and estimated an additional decline for the second quarter. Following this news, Rocket stock dropped $3.79 per share, or over 16%, to close at $19.01 on May 6, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Rocket shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rkt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648797/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Investors-of-Rocket-Companies-Inc-RKT-Investigation

Recommended Stories

  • Wall St climbs on boost from tech stocks

    Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Monday, with the Nasdaq rising 1.5%, as investors flocked to rate-sensitive technology shares while gearing up for key inflation readings later this week. Crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global and miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings gained between 1.9% and 4.4%. Equity markets have been rocked in recent weeks as investors juggled between strong economic data and fears that supply side constraints could prompt a prolonged period of higher prices and force the Federal Reserve to pare back its crisis era support.

  • PG&E to Sell San Francisco Headquarters for $800 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. has reached a deal to sell its iconic San Francisco headquarters to real estate joint-venture Hines Atlas for $800 million as the utility giant moves to cut costs after it emerged from bankruptcy last year.PG&E, which plans to move to Oakland next year, needs approval from state regulators to sell the 1.7 million-square-foot (158,000-square-meter) complex, which includes 77 Beale Street and 245 Market Street, according to a statement Monday.The sale comes as office markets around the globe have been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. One broker estimated in 2019 that PG&E’s headquarters could bring in more than $1 billion. The utility giant is one of the most high-profile companies to leave San Francisco for Oakland, a less expensive city located across San Francisco Bay.Nearly a dozen bids were submitted for the property, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the private negotiations. That level of interest suggests real estate investors are willing to bet on a rebound for office demand in the city.“It’s a fantastic bet on San Francisco,” said J.D. Lumpkin, executive managing director at commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield in San Francisco, who wasn’t involved in the deal. “While San Francisco has taken its lumps through Covid, perhaps more than other cities, there’s a lot of evidence that we will rebound over the next two or three years.”PG&E didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the bids. The company’s shares rose as much as 2.1% Monday.Unlike some other large property sales in San Francisco since the pandemic, the complex will require a substantial amount of renovation. It also doesn’t have a tenant in place, so the buyers will have to fill it in a few years once the redevelopment is finished.Also See: KKR Said to Buy $1.08 Billion San Francisco Dropbox Offices San Francisco’s overall office vacancy rate in the first quarter shattered the previous record high hit during the dot-com bust at the turn of the century, according to CBRE Group Inc. That’s pushed rent down and weighed on the value of buildings.The sale price is about $200 million less than expected, Citigroup Inc. utility analyst Ryan Levine wrote in a research note Monday. That raises the prospect that PG&E may need to raise equity this year, he said.Offset BillsPG&E intends to distribute about $400 million from its gain on the sale to customers over five years to offset bill increases as it invests in safety and operational improvements. In an added benefit, most PG&E workers will have shorter commutes to their new office, the company said.CBRE’s San Francisco Capital Markets team brokered the deal.PG&E filed for bankruptcy in early 2019 after collapsing under liabilities from wildfires sparked by its equipment. Though the company exited Chapter 11 last year, it remains burdened by about $42 billion of debt, raising concerns about its financial durability and ability to make the investments required to fire-proof its grid.Hines is one of the biggest private real estate investors and managers in the world, according to its website. Hines Atlas is a joint venture between Hines and another investor, a Hines spokesman said. He declined to name the other investor.(Adds details of bid beginning in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed's Brainard says central bank stepping up exploration of digital dollar

    (Reuters) -Growing digital currency options could lead to a "fragmentation" of the payment system that poses financial risks for households and businesses, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday in a speech that outlined the major policy questions the Fed will need to address as it explores the potential development of a digital version of the U.S. dollar. As the holder of the world's reserve currency, the United States must be highly involved as digital payments become more common and other countries develop digital currencies that can be used to send money across borders, Brainard said. "The Federal Reserve is stepping up its research and public engagement on a digital version of the U.S. dollar," Brainard said in remarks made during a virtual conference organized by CoinDesk.

  • China Braces for $1.3 Trillion Maturity Wall as Defaults Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a record-breaking global credit binge, China’s corporate bond tab stands out: $1.3 trillion of domestic debt payable in the next 12 months.That’s 30% more than what U.S. companies owe, 63% more than in all of Europe and enough money to buy Tesla Inc. twice over. What’s more, it’s all coming due at a time when Chinese borrowers are defaulting on onshore debt at an unprecedented pace.The combination has investors bracing for another turbulent stretch for the world’s second-largest credit market. It’s also underscoring the challenge for Chinese authorities as they work toward two conflicting goals: reducing moral hazard by allowing more defaults, and turning the domestic bond market into a more reliable source of long-term funding.While average corporate bond maturities have increased in the U.S., Europe and Japan in recent years, they’re getting shorter in China as defaults prompt investors to reduce risk. Domestic Chinese bonds issued in the first quarter had an average tenor of 3.02 years, down from 3.22 years for all of last year and on course for the shortest annual average since Fitch Ratings began compiling the data in 2016.“As credit risk increases, everyone wants to limit their exposure by investing in shorter maturities only,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. “Issuers also want to sell shorter-dated bonds because as defaults rise, longer-dated bonds have even higher borrowing costs.”The move toward shorter maturities has coincided with a Chinese government campaign to instill more discipline in local credit markets, which have long been underpinned by implicit state guarantees. Investors are increasingly rethinking the widely held assumption that authorities will backstop big borrowers amid a string of missed payments by state-owned companies and a selloff in bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The country’s onshore defaults have swelled from negligible levels in 2016 to exceed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) for four straight years. That milestone was reached again last month, putting defaults on track for another record annual high.The resulting preference for shorter-dated bonds has exacerbated one of China’s structural challenges: a dearth of long-term institutional money. Even before authorities began allowing more defaults, short-term investments including banks’ wealth management products played an outsized role.Social security funds and insurance firms are the main providers of long-term funding in China, but their presence in the bond market is limited, said Wu Zhaoyin, chief strategist at AVIC Trust Co., a financial firm. “It’s difficult to sell long-dated bonds in China because there is a lack of long-term capital,” Wu said.Chinese authorities have been taking steps to attract long-term investors, including foreign pension funds and university endowments. The government has in recent years scrapped some investment quotas and dismantled foreign ownership limits for life insurers, brokerages and fund managers.But even if those efforts gain traction, it’s not clear Chinese companies will embrace longer maturities. Many prefer selling short-dated bonds because they lack long-term capital management plans, according to Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. That applies even for state-owned enterprises, whose senior managers typically get reshuffled by the government every three to five years, Shen said.The upshot is that China’s domestic credit market faces a near constant cycle of refinancing and repayment risk, which threatens to exacerbate volatility as defaults rise. A similar dynamic is also playing out in the offshore market, where maturities total $167 billion over the next 12 months.For ING’s Pang, the cycle is unlikely to change anytime soon. “It may last for another decade in China,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inside the Race to Avert Disaster at China’s Biggest ‘Bad Bank’

    (Bloomberg) -- It was past 9 p.m. on Financial Street in Beijing by the time the figure inside Huarong Tower there picked up an inkbrush and, with practiced strokes, began to set characters to paper.Another trying workday was ending for Wang Zhanfeng, corporate chairman, Chinese Communist Party functionary—and, less happily, replacement for a man who very recently had been executed.On this April night, Wang was spotted unwinding as he often does in his office: practicing the art of Chinese calligraphy, a form that expresses the beauty of classical characters and, it is said, the nature of the person who writes them.Its mastery requires patience, resolve, skill, calm—and Wang, 54, needs all that and more. Because here on Financial Street, a brisk walk from the hulking headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, a dark drama is playing out behind the mirrored façade of Huarong Tower. How it unfolds will test China’s vast, debt-ridden financial system, the technocrats working to fix it, and the foreign banks and investors caught in the middle.Welcome to the headquarters of China Huarong Asset Management Co., the troubled state-owned ‘bad bank’ that has set teeth on edge around the financial world.For months now Wang and others have been trying to clean up the mess here at Huarong, an institution that sits—quite literally—at the center of China’s financial power structure. To the south is the central bank, steward of the world’s second-largest economy; to the southwest, the Ministry of Finance, Huarong’s principal shareholder; less than 300 meters to the west, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, entrusted with safeguarding the financial system and, of late, ensuring Huarong has a funding backstop from state-owned banks until at least August.The patch though doesn’t settle the question of how Huarong makes good on some $41 billion borrowed on the bond markets, most incurred under Wang’s predecessor before he was ensnared in a sweeping crackdown on corruption. That long-time executive, Lai Xiaomin, was put to death in January—his formal presence expunged from Huarong right down to the signature on its stock certificates.The bigger issue is what all this might portend for the nation’s financial system and efforts by China’s leader, Xi Jinping, to centralize control, rein in years of risky borrowing and set the nation’s financial house in order.“They’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” said Michael Pettis, a Beijing-based professor of finance at Peking University and author of Avoiding the Fall: China’s Economic Restructuring. Bailing out Huarong would reinforce the behavior of investors who ignore risk, he said, while a default endangers financial stability if a “chaotic” repricing of the bond market ensues.Just what is going on inside Huarong Tower? Given the stakes, few are willing to discuss that question publicly. But interviews with people who work there, as well as at various Chinese regulators, provide a glimpse into the eye of this storm.Huarong, simply put, has been in full crisis mode ever since it delayed its 2020 earnings results, eroding investor confidence. Executives have come to expect to be summoned by government authorities at a moment’s notice whenever market sentiment sours and the price of Huarong debt sinks anew. Wang and his team must provide weekly written updates on Huarong’s operations and liquidity. They have turned to state-owned banks, pleading for support, and reached out to bond traders to try to calm nerves, with little lasting success.In public statements, Huarong has insisted repeatedly that its position is ultimately sound and that it will honor its obligations. Banking regulators have had to sign off on the wording of those statements—another sign of how serious the situation is considered and, ultimately, who’s in charge.Then there are regular audiences with the finance ministry and the other powerful financial bureaucracies nearby. Among items usually on the agenda: possible plans to hive off various Huarong businesses.Huarong executives are often kept waiting and, people familiar with the meetings say, tend to gain only limited access to top officials at the CBIRC, the banking overseer.The country’s apex financial watchdog—chaired by Liu He, Xi’s right-hand man in overseeing the economy and financial system—has asked for briefings on the Huarong situation and coordinated meetings between regulators, according to regulatory officials. But it has yet to communicate to them a long-term solution, including whether to impose losses on bondholders, the officials said.Representatives at the People’s Bank of China, the CBIRC, Huarong and the Ministry of Finance didn’t respond to requests for comment.Focus on BasicsA mid-level party functionary with a PhD in finance from China’s reputed Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, Wang arrived at Huarong Tower in early 2018, just as the corruption scandal was consuming the giant asset management company. He is regarded inside Huarong as low-key and down-to-earth, particularly in comparison to the company’s previous leader, Lai, a man once known as the God of Wealth.Hundreds of Huarong staff, from Beijing division chiefs to branch employees in faraway outposts, listened in on April 16 as Wang reviewed the quarterly numbers. He stressed that the company’s fundamentals had improved since he took over, a view shared by some analysts though insufficient to pacify investors. But he had little to say about what is on so many minds: plans to restructure and shore up the giant company, which he’d pledged to clean up within three years of taking over.His main message to the troops: focus on the basics, like collecting on iffy assets and improving risk management. The employees were silent. No one asked a question.One employee characterized the mood in his area as business as usual. Another said co-workers at a Huarong subsidiary were worried the company might not be able to pay their salaries. There’s a widening gulf between the old guard and new, said a third staffer. Those who outlasted Lai and have seen their compensation cut year after year have little confidence in the turnaround, while new joiners are more hopeful about the opportunities the change of direction offers.Others joke that Huarong Tower must suffer from bad feng shui: after Lai was arrested, a bank that had a branch in the building had to be bailed out to the tune of $14 billion.Dark humor aside, a rough consensus has begun to emerge among senior management and mid-level regulators: like other key state-owned enterprises, Huarong still appears to be considered too big to fail. Many have come away with the impression—and it is that, an impression—that for now, at least, the Chinese government will stand behind Huarong.At the very least, these people say, no serious financial tumult, such as a default by Huarong, is likely to be permitted while the Chinese Communist Party is planning a nationwide spectacle to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. Those festivities will give Xi—who has been positioning to stay in power indefinitely—an opportunity to cement his place among China’s most powerful leaders including Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.Huarong is “nowhere near” defaulting, the managing editor of Caixin Media wrote in an opinion piece on Saturday. Neither the Ministry of Finance nor Chinese regulators would allow it, Ling Huawei wrote.What will come after that patriotic outpouring on July 1 is uncertain, even to many inside Huarong Tower. Liu He, China’s vice premier and chair of the powerful Financial Stability and Development Committee, appears in no hurry to force a difficult solution. Silence from Beijing has started to rattle local debt investors, who until about a week ago had seemed unmoved by the sell-off in Huarong’s offshore bonds.Competing InterestsHuarong’s role in absorbing and disposing of lenders’ soured debt is worth preserving to support the banking sector cleanup, but requires government intervention, according to Dinny McMahon, an economic analyst for Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China and author of China’s Great Wall of Debt.“We anticipate that foreign bondholders will be required to take a haircut, but it will be relatively small,” he said. “It will be designed to signal that investors should not assume government backing translates into carte blanche support.”For now, in the absence of direct orders from the top, Huarong has been caught in the middle of the competing interests among various state-owned enterprises and government bureaucracies.China Investment Corp., the $1 trillion sovereign fund, for instance, has turned down the idea of taking a controlling stake from the finance ministry. CIC officials have argued they don’t have the bandwidth or capability to fix Huarong’s problems, according to people familiar with the matter.The People’s Bank of China, meantime, is still trying to decide whether to proceed with a proposal that would see it assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of bad assets from Huarong, those people said.And the Ministry of Finance, which owns 57% of Huarong on behalf of the Chinese government, hasn’t committed to recapitalizing the company, though it hasn’t ruled it out, either, one person said.CIC didn’t respond to requests for comment.The banking regulator has bought Huarong some time, brokering an agreement with state-owned lenders including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. that would cover any funding needed to repay the equivalent of $2.5 billion coming due by the end of August. By then, the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements after spooking investors by missing deadlines in March and April.“How China deals with Huarong will have wide ramifications on global investors’ perception of and confidence in Chinese SOEs,” said Wu Qiong, a Hong Kong-based executive director at BOC International Holdings. “Should any defaults trigger a reassessment of the level of government support assumed in rating SOE credits, it would have deep repercussions for the offshore market.”The announcement of a new addition to Wang’s team underscores the stakes and, to some insiders, provides a measure of hope. Liang Qiang is a standing member of the All-China Financial Youth Federation, widely seen as a pipeline to groom future leaders for financial SOEs. Liang, who arrived at Huarong last week and will soon take on the role of president, has worked for the three other big state asset managers that were established, like Huarong, to help clean up bad debts at the nation’s banks. Some speculate this points to a wider plan: that Huarong might be used as a blueprint for how authorities approach these other sprawling, debt-ridden institutions.Meantime, inside Huarong Tower, a key item remains fixed in the busy schedules of top executives and rank-and-file employees alike. It is a monthly meeting, the topic of which is considered vital to Huarong’s rebirth: studying the doctrines of the Chinese Communist Party and speeches of President Xi Jinping. (Updates to mention Caixin managing editor’s opinion piece on the matter. )More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin is officially a new asset class: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs makes the call: Cryptocurrency should now be considered an asset class.

  • Inside China Huarong’s Race to Prevent a Debt Disaster

    May.23 -- The continuing silence from Chinese authorities on China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s plans to clean up its balance sheet is rattling local investors. Bloomberg’s Big Take looks at how handling the of Huarong will test China’s vast debt-ridden financial system, the banks and the investors caught in the middle. Bloomberg’s Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks gain as technology shares outperform, Bitcoin recovers some losses

    Stocks pointed to a higher open Monday morning and looked to recover some of last week's losses.

  • Gold Holds Near Four-Month High as Fund Buying, ETFs Buoy Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest in more than four months amid signs that investors are turning more bullish on the precious metal.Hedge funds and other large speculators raised their net-long position in U.S. gold futures and options to the highest since January, government data showed Friday. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by bullion have climbed in May, following three months of outflows. Declines in the dollar and bond yields on Monday also helped gold.Gold has posted three straight weekly gains, bringing it closer to wiping out losses for the year after prices slumped in the first three months. The metal has advanced on wobbles in the greenback on Treasury yields, and demand for bullion as a store of value is rising as inflation worries threaten to undercut economic growth. Investors were also weighing the extreme volatility in Bitcoin, which may have lent an added pillar of support.“Gold prices are trending higher as weakness in cryptocurrencies and rising demand for inflation-hedge assets buoyed the appeal of the precious metal,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. “Recent ETF data showed that investors are stockpiling the yellow metal for the first time since January, underscoring rising appetite.”Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,884.88 an ounce by 11:23 a.m. in New York, after reaching $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver and platinum also advanced, while palladium fell. “The recent move lower in real rates, accompanied by further U.S. dollar weakness, have been the key drivers of gold’s rebound,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Susan Bates said in a note on Monday. Still, “we continue to see a risk of a sharper sell-off similar to that seen in 2013 once tapering begins in 2022, but in our base case we assume price remains supported in the $1,600s per ounce until the first Fed rate hike.”Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain limited. Cryptocurrencies offered an alternative to gold for those seeking an asset “separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of governments,” he said.On Monday, Bitcoin rebounded from its roller-coaster weekend, with prices on track for the biggest gain in more than three months.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Audit Dispute Sends Shares of Muddy Waters Target Into Tailspin

    (Bloomberg) -- The disarray at Solutions 30 SE deepened as the European technology-services company, first targeted in 2019 by activist short seller Muddy Waters Capital LLC, said its auditor couldn’t sign off on its 2020 accounts.The company, which counts Telecom Italia SpA among its customers, saw much of its 1.1 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) market value wiped out Monday as the shares began trading again following a two-week halt. Luxembourg-based Solutions 30 published its own unaudited accounts over the weekend after Ernst & Young LLP said it hadn’t been given the information necessary to perform the audit itself.This “raises the prospect of sizable risks” for Solutions 30, “with possible consequences for its finances,” Emmanuel Matot, an equity analyst at Oddo BHF in Lyon, France, wrote in a note, downgrading the stock to underperform from neutral.Muddy Waters’ Carson Block began betting against the stock in May 2019 and unveiled a new report on Monday. A Romanian company that provides back-office support for Solutions 30 last month opened a lawsuit against Muddy Waters accusing it of anonymously alleging that Solutions 30 had multiple links to criminals and ties to money laundering. Other firms that have disclosed short positions against the company include Worldquant and Voleon Capital Management.Ernst & Young has “not been able to obtain sufficient and appropriate evidence supporting the nature, the substance, the value and the compliance with laws and regulations of certain transactions of the group and to determine if these transactions were made with related parties including with members of management,” according to a statement from Solutions 30 on Sunday. Solutions 30 said it “strongly disagrees with the rationale expressed” by the auditor.“It’s a ridiculous situation,” said Eric Hassid, a trader at Aurel BCG in Paris. “It’s not normal that an auditor won’t pronounce itself: either they have doubts on the accounts and don’t certify them, or they don’t and then they need to certify the accounts.”The stock, which had been suspended since May 10, fell as much as 77% and was down 73% at 2.84 euros as of 1:27 p.m. in Paris on Monday. Exchange operator Euronext said it will continue monitoring Solutions 30 shares after trading resumed.French market regulator AMF last week urged Solutions 30 to publish its audited 2020 accounts after failing to do so within the required timeframe, or at least to announce a timetable on when they would be available. The AMF declined to comment on Monday.Short InterestShort interest in Solutions 30 stands at about 13.6% of shares outstanding, according to data compiled by IHS Markit. Comgest and Swedbank Robur Fonder AB, two top investors, bolstered their shareholdings in December, days after Solutions 30 said an anonymous report was being circulated with false allegations against the company.The firm has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. It said last month an independent auditor had confirmed the allegations were unfounded.The company said Friday it has started a selection process for investment bankers in order to look for reference shareholders. The company also reiterated it could go as far as delisting the shares.Solutions 30 is a provider of services in areas such as telecommunications and energy, handling more than 60,000 service calls a day, according to its website. In France, it installs “Linky” smart meters on behalf of the utility Enedis, which track household energy consumption.(Updates with background on company, top investors.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ray Dalio: ‘I Have Some Bitcoin’

    The billionaire hedge fund boss sees an inflationary future where “cash is trash” and BTC catches on as a store of wealth. He still doubts governments will tolerate it.

  • Exxon Activist Battle Turns Climate Angst Into Referendum on CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- An unprecedented fight over who should sit on the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. is turning into a referendum on Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods as a decades-long struggle by climate campaigners comes to a head.Activist investor Engine No. 1 LLC wants to replace one-third of Exxon’s board in an effort to force the Western world’s largest oil explorer to embrace a transition away from fossil fuels and end a decade of what it calls “value destruction.” Shareholders are set to gather — virtually — for their annual meeting on May 26.The stakes are high. Under Exxon’s bylaws, a victory for any dissident director would mean an incumbent must step down, equating to a zero-sum proxy contest: of 16 candidates, only 12 will prevail. Any dilution of Woods’s influence over the board could derail his long-term plans and force strategic and tactical changes he has previously rejected.Although Engine No. 1 hasn’t targeted Woods for removal, even a partial victory for the activist would be a serious, and perhaps fatal, blow to his leadership, according to Ceres, a coalition of environmentally active investors managing $37 trillion.“I don’t see how Darren Woods remains as CEO if one of the dissidents, let alone all four, are elected,” said Andrew Logan, director of oil and gas at Ceres. “It would be such a sign of fundamental dissatisfaction with the status quo that something would have to change. And that starts with the CEO.”Exxon's engagement with environmental activists was once characterized by a sense of bemusement — under former CEO Lee Raymond, Greenpeace protesters outside its annual meetings were offered donuts. But as worries about climate change have gone mainstream in the investment world, the clash has evolved into a confrontation over boardroom seats.In other corners of the commodities sector, shareholders this year have already shown frustration with executives’ reluctance to embrace tough environmental goals. DuPont de Nemours Inc. suffered an 81% vote against management on plastic-pollution disclosures, while ConocoPhillips lost a contest on adopting more stringent emission targets.Exxon’s meeting this year threatens to be one of the stormiest on the U.S. corporate calendar, made all the more remarkable for being instigated by a newly formed fund that only has a $54 million, or 0.02%, stake in the oil behemoth. Investor dissatisfaction with the company largely centers on two issues that are becoming more interlinked: climate change and profits. The oil giant envisages a profitable, long-term future for fossil fuels, but sees no point in investing in traditional renewable energy businesses. It also refuses to commit to a net-zero emissions target, unlike European rivals.Climate concerns are are resonating more deeply with investors at the same time that Exxon’s status as a financial powerhouse crumbles after multiple corporate missteps, some of which preceded Woods’s elevation to CEO in 2017. Returns on invested capital are a fraction of what they were in Exxon’s heyday a decade ago and debt ballooned 40% last year as Covid-19 paralyzed economies and energy demand around the world. Under mounting pressure and concerns over Exxon’s ability to pay the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend, the CEO slashed an ambitious $200 billion expansion program by a third late last year. It was a relief to some investors who had questioned both the cost and the need for such projects at a time when policymakers — and even rivals like BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc — are planning for the twilight of the petroleum era.Still, Engine No. 1 says Exxon needs higher-quality directors who are willing to challenge management. Exxon missed key industry trends such as the shale revolution, “the shift to focusing on project returns over chasing production growth, and the need to gradually prepare for rather than ignore the energy transition,” according to the San Francisco-based activist.After receiving early backing from major state pension funds, Engine No. 1’s campaign gathered momentum this month as two prominent shareholder-advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co., threw their partial support behind the activist’s efforts. ISS wrote a scathing rebuke of Exxon’s climate strategy, saying the company had only taken “incremental steps to prepare for the inevitable.”Top 20 shareholder Legal & General Investment Management, a previous critic of Exxon, is also backing Engine No. 1 and has pledged to vote against Woods. However, the voting intentions of some other major investors, such as Vanguard Group, BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp. aren’t clear — all three declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News. Norway’s giant sovereign wealth fund said late last week that it would support the reelection of most Exxon directors, but not Woods, part of its long-standing push to separate the roles of CEO and chairman at Exxon.With such animosity brewing, the usual course of action would be for Exxon’s board to meet with the activists and hash out a compromise. But that has yet to happen, and both sides appear to be entrenched.Exxon said in a May 14 letter to shareholders its board “listens and responds to shareholder feedback,” but that Engine No. 1, founded only a few months ago, wasn’t interested in engaging and “is trying to replace four of our world-class directors with unqualified nominees.'' The company added that the activist fund's plans would “derail our progress and jeopardize your dividend.”In another letter to shareholders on Sunday, Exxon said that over the next 12 months it plans to name two new directors, one with energy industry and one with climate experience.For its part, Engine No. 1 said Exxon refused to meet its nominees: Gregory Goff, former CEO of refiner Andeavor; environmental scientist Kaisa Hietala; private equity investor Alexander Karsner; and Anders Runevad, ex-CEO of power producer Vestas Wind Systems A/S.Exxon did talk with another investor, hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co., which built a stake in an effort to push for change. Those discussions led to the appointment of the new directors, including activist investor Jeff Ubben. The oil company has also announced new emissions targets, started a low-carbon business, and supported policies that will help technological innovations like carbon capture.In some respects Exxon is in a better position that it was at the start of 2021. Its stock has rallied more than 40% as oil prices rebounded and lockdowns are eased. Engine No. 1 points to its involvement as the turning point, while Exxon claims the market is rewarding prudent cost cutting and high-return investments made over the last couple of years. The forthcoming vote will help to determine which side of the debate other investors lean toward.“There’s a governance challenge at Exxon,” said John Hoeppner, head of U.S. sustainable investments at Legal & General. “How seriously is the current board questioning management’s business model? It’s important to add urgency to the debate.”(Updates with comments from letter to shareholder in 17th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on boost from tech stocks

    Crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global and miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings gained between 1% and 3.8%. The S&P index recorded 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 15 new lows.

  • As Bitcoin Gyrates Wildly, Some Traders Start to Bet on Things Calming Down

    Seasoned traders sell options when the implied volatility is high and buy when volatility is low.

  • Shale Drillers Cabot, Cimarex to Merge in $7.4 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. agreed to merge with Cimarex Energy Co., disappointing investors with little overlap in the combination of two mid-tier shale drillers in an all-stock transaction valued at about $7.4 billion.The deal will give Cabot shareholders about 49.5% of the combined entity, with Cimarex shareholders holding the rest, the companies said Monday in a statement. In common with other recent industry mergers, the combination of Cabot and Cimarex is an almost zero-premium deal. Shares for both companies tumbled more than 7%, marking their biggest intraday declines in more than a year.Cimarex “shareholders are only receiving a 0.4% premium despite COG trading at nearly twice the multiple in 2022,” Leo Mariani, an Austin-based analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., wrote Monday in a note, downgrading the Cimarex shares from the equivalent of a buy to a hold. “COG and XEC also have no acreage overlap, which results in no clear strategic benefit to XEC’s shareholders and precludes the two companies from realizing any operational synergies, unlike other recent deals in the space.”U.S. shale drillers are getting increasingly acquisitive following a sustained recovery in energy prices from the lows seen in 2020. They’re also responding to investor pressure to improve financial and operational performance after a dismal few years.The Cimarex-Cabot deal addresses investor demands with a heavy emphasis on returning of cash: with plans to pay a 50-cent-per-share special dividend on the closing of the deal, while introducing a quarterly variable dividend, on top of a regular payout every three months.“When you look at the stability of our combined cash flow through commodity cycles, you just have to say, ‘Wow,’” Chief Executive Officer Tom Jorden told analysts and investors Monday on a conference call. “We’re building an ark, not a party boat, and this new company is an ark.”Combining Cabot, which operates in the Marcellus shale basin in Appalachia, and Cimarex, which drills in the Permian and Anadarko basins, will lead to the elimination of about $100 million in annual costs, according to both companies. The newly merged energy producer will be renamed and be based in Houston.“A Permian-focused partner would have made far more sense” for Cimarex, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Talon Custer and Vincent G. Piazza said in a note. “Still, the new E&P will generate robust free cash flow, enhance shareholder distributions and mitigate federal leasehold risk.”The Cabot-Cimarex merger is the largest U.S. oil and gas deal since Chevron Corp.’s acquisition of Noble Energy Inc. last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cimarex investors will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of Cimarex common stock owned, The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory clearance, shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.(Updates with shares in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Volatility Puts Weekend Traders on Stomach-Churning Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s extreme volatility carried into the weekend as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to whipsaw investors with double-digit percentage moves.Bitcoin traded at $33,052, down 13%, as of 3:45 p.m. in New York, holding below its 200-day moving average; other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Dogecoin, also slumped, according to CoinGecko.com. Earlier in the weekend, Bitcoin had climbed more than 8% to move back above $38,000 following a tweet from Elon Musk.A measure of implied volatility on Bitcoin comparable to the U.S. equity market’s VIX indicator sits above 130, higher than the stock version has ever gotten in 30 years. Thirty-day historical volatility in the coin is about 100, some seven times more than the S&P 500 and surpassing the comparable measure in lumber futures, and an ETF designed to pay twice the daily return in crude oil.Investors in Bitcoin are experiencing one of its rockiest weeks ever after a string of negative headlines, with prices swinging as much as 30% in each direction Wednesday alone, when it fell as low as $30,016, the least since January. Even with the gyrations, Bitcoin is still up more than 250% in the past year.The turbulent stretch began after Musk said Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles, citing the coin’s intensive energy use. Another blow came Friday when China reiterated a warning that it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as part of an effort to control financial risks.“Bitcoin has two problems, ESG and decreasing reliance on China, both of which could take some time” Edward Moya, senior market analyst with Oanda Corp., wrote in a note.Other cryptocurrencies also slumped on Sunday, with Ethereum briefly trading below $1,900 and satirical token Dogecoin dropping more than 16%, according to Coinmarketcap.com.Read more: Musk Tweets He Supports Crypto in Battle Against Fiat CurrenciesThe latest warning from Beijing followed a statement earlier in the week disseminated by the People’s Bank of China that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept cryptocurrencies for payment.China has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens. The country is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners who use vast sums of computing power to verify transactions on the blockchain.“It is no surprise that governments are not inclined to give up their monetary monopolies. Throughout history, governments first regulate and then take ownership,” Deutsche Bank macro strategist Marion Laboure wrote in a May 20 report titled “Bitcoin: Trendy Is the Last Stage Before Tacky.” “As cryptocurrencies begin to seriously compete with regular currencies and fiat currencies, regulators and policymakers will crack down.”‘Higher Stakes’A mid-week report from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis showed over half of the $410 billion spent on acquiring current Bitcoin holdings occurred in the past 12 months. About $110 billion of that was spent on buying it at an average cost of less than $36,000 per coin. That means the vast majority of investments aren’t making a profit unless the coin trades at $36,000 or higher.“The stakes are much higher now than they were in the past,” Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, said in an email. “This week’s price fall means that a lot of investments are now held at a loss. This is going to be a serious test for recent investors, but so much is at stake now that there is the incentive and resources to address the problems in crypto that prevent it from becoming a mature asset.”Weekends tend to be particularly volatile for crypto assets which -- unlike most traditional assets -- trade around the clock every day of the week. Before this weekend, Bitcoin’s average swing on Saturdays and Sundays this year comes in at 5.14%.That type of volatility is owing to a few factors: Bitcoin’s held by relatively few people, meaning that price swings can be magnified during low-volume periods. And the market remains hugely fragmented with dozens of platforms operating under different standards. That means cryptocurrencies lack a centralized market structure akin to that of traditional assets.“When noise is accompanied by a huge amount of speculation and the noise can be interpreted negatively, you get these huge swings,” said Eric Green, chief investment officer of equity at Penn Capital. “What goes straight up is going to come down at some point.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Extends Gain With Iran Saying Differences Remain on Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally accelerated after Iran said that gaps remain in negotiations involving world powers in reaching a deal that would end U.S. sanctions on its crude.Futures climbed as much as 2.6% in New York with added support from a weakening dollar making commodities priced in the currency more attractive. Iran said there are still differences around the timing of when countries will return to compliance with the original 2015 nuclear agreement.While the market is anticipating the Islamic Republic’s supply will pick up again by late summer, the demand recovery will be strong enough to absorb it, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said. The bank expects Brent futures to hit $80 a barrel in the next few months.“Whether a deal gets done will move prices around one way or another,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “It doesn’t look we’re getting those Iranian barrels coming back as quickly as the market thought we would.”Talks between Iran and world powers will continue in Vienna this week to resolve outstanding issues. As part of that process, Iran extended a UN nuclear inspections agreement, buying diplomats time to revive the landmark deal that would usher in an official return of the Persian Gulf nation to world oil markets. Meanwhile, Iran has already found buyers for its oil exports ahead of an agreement on the nuclear deal, notably China. Those ties may become even stronger, with the leaders of both countries speaking on the phone about Iran expanding its oil sales to China.Crude has been largely stuck between $60 and $70 a barrel recently, with concerns over returning output being counteracted with the ongoing demand recovery underway in some key markets. Virus cases in the U.S. were below 30,000 every day last week for the first time since June, though parts of Asia continue to see significant infections.“The specter of Iranian sanctions relief looms large over the oil market,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock. “Additional supply from Tehran is poised to be absorbed by the market as a result of a vaccine-spurred surge in demand over the coming months.”Physical markets continue to get a boost from a raft of buying from refiners in Asia. Japan’s Fuji Oil became the latest company to buy Middle Eastern crude on Monday, after a spate of bullish interest last week.Goldman isn’t alone in its view on the impact of returning Iranian supply. Citigroup Inc. said it expects only a partial return of the country’s barrels initially. The bank still sees oil hitting the mid-$70s in the third quarter, but said prices could retreat thereafter.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Holds Short-Term Support; Faces Resistance at $40K

    BTC re-tested minor support around $30,000 over the weekend, but stronger support is seen around $27,000.

  • Opium, UMA to Launch Decentralized Insurance for SpaceX Flights

    Opium is to offer a DeFi derivatives contract allowing users to hedge against the risk of a failed SpaceX launch.

  • Stocks Rise as Inflation Fears Ebb; Bitcoin Surges: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed, led by technology companies, as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin headed toward its biggest surge since February, rebounding from a weekend rout.Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 advanced, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Most base metals were under pressure, with iron ore and steel sinking as China stepped up its fight against soaring commodity prices.While several analysts are warning that it may be early to signal the all-clear on inflation risks, weaker-than-expected economic reports have helped quell investor worries. Rates on 10-year breakevens -- a market gauge of inflation expectations over the next decade -- fluctuated after the biggest weekly drop since September. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said she expected to see prices rise as the U.S. economy reopens -- but played down the risk that the potential increase would lead to a persistent overshoot.“The Fed continues its wait-and-see posture -- which added wind beneath the tech sector’s wings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Stocks head into the final full week of the month trying to break a two-week bull-bear stalemate.”For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, inflation fears will remain a headwind for stocks until it becomes clear that price pressures are temporary.“Until then, expect a more volatile market,” he wrote in a note to clients. “But at this point, strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”Some other corporate highlights:Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.Coinbase Global Inc. rose as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommended buying shares of the cryptocurrency exchange.Beyond Meat Inc. gained as the plant-based meat producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.Here are some events this week:Consensus by CoinDesk brings prominent crypto voices together to discuss NFTs, exchanges and the role of central banks. Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio will participate. Through May 27.Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales, Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 12:06 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.9%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2211The British pound was little changed at $1.4149The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 108.80 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.60%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,887 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.