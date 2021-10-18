Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Innovage Holding Corp. (INNV) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Innovage Holding Corp. ("Innovage" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:INNV). Investors who purchased Innovage sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/innv.

The investigation concerns whether Innovage and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around March 5, 2021, Innovage conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 18,995,901 shares of common stock priced at $21.00 per share. Then, on September 21, 2021, Innovage disclosed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had "determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company's] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit", specifying that these "deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others." On this news, Innovage's stock price fell $2.90 per share, or approximately 25%, to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Innovage shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/innv.

