Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Longeveron Inc. ("Longeveron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LGVN). Investors who purchased Longeveron shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lgvn.

The investigation concerns whether Longeveron and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around February 11, 2021, Longeveron conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 2.66 million shares of common stock priced at $10.00 per share. Then, on August 13, 2021, Longeveron issued a press release providing a corporate update and reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other items, Longeveron disclosed data from the Company's Phase 2b U.S. Aging Frailty trial of its Lomecel-B product, advising investors that the drug had "not achiev[ed] . . . statistical significance for the pairwise comparison to placebo" with respect to key study endpoints. On this news, Longeveron's stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 27.91%, to close at $3.90 per share on August 13, 2021, representing a total decline of 61% from the IPO price.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Longeveron shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lgvn. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Story continues

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC







View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660161/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Longeveron-Inc-LGVN-Investigation



