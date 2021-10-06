Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of TMC the metals company Inc.

Investors who purchased TMC shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tmc.

The investigation concerns whether TMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 6, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report with several allegations against TMC. The report alleged: (1) overpayment on licenses to potential undisclosed insiders; (2) artificially inflated exploration expenses; (3) potentially unusable license for which TMC paid $43 million in cash and stock; and (4) a history of affiliating with bad actors. Following this news, TMC stock dropped 4% hitting a low of $3.98 per share in pre-market hours on October 6, 2021.

