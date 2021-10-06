U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Investigation

·2 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of TMC the metals company Inc.

("TMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TMC). Investors who purchased TMC sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tmc.

The investigation concerns whether TMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 6, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report with several allegations against TMC. The report alleged: (1) overpayment on licenses to potential undisclosed insiders; (2) artificially inflated exploration expenses; (3) potentially unusable license for which TMC paid $43 million in cash and stock; and (4) a history of affiliating with bad actors. Following this news, TMC stock dropped 4% hitting a low of $3.98 per share in pre-market hours on October 6, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased TMC shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tmc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667069/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-TMC-the-metals-company-Inc-TMC-Investigation

