Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of The Honest Company, Inc. ("The Honest Company" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HNST). Investors who purchased The Honest Company shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hnst.

The investigation concerns whether The Honest Company and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or about May 5, 2021, The Honest Company sold approximately 25.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $16.00 per share, raising nearly $413 million in new capital. Then, on August 13, 2021, The Honest Company released financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. The Company posted a net loss of $20.2 million, or $0.17 per share, for the quarter, compared to a loss of $375,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period in the prior year. On this news, the Company's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 13, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased The Honest Company shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hnst. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

