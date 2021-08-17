Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Oscar Health, Inc. ('Oscar' or 'the Company') (NYSE:OSCR). Investors who purchased Oscar securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/oscr.

The investigation concerns whether Oscar and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around March 3, 2021, Oscar conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 37 million shares of stock priced at $39.00 per share. Then, on May 13, 2021, Oscar reported its earnings for the first time since the Company's IPO. Among other results, Oscar reported a loss of $87.4 million, or $0.98 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to analysts estimates that the Company would report a loss of only $0.53 per share. On this news, Oscar's stock price fell $1.63 per share, or 7.36%, to close at $20.51 per share on May 13, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Oscar shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/oscr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Story continues

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660171/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Investors-of-Oscar-Health-Inc-OSCR-Investigation



