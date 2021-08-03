U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Investigation

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI). Investors who purchased Activision Blizzard shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atvi.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Activision Blizzard and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 20, 2021, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that female employees of Activision Blizzard are subjected to "constant sexual harassment," while Activision Blizzard's top executives and human resources personnel not only knew about the harassment and failed to prevent it, but also retaliated against employees who complained. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act. On this news, Activision Blizzard's stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Activision Blizzard shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atvi. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-shareholders-of-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-investigation-301347286.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

