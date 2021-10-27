U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,557.70
    -17.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,530.79
    -226.09 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,258.59
    +22.88 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.82
    -33.25 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.17
    -2.48 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3740
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7500
    -0.3790 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,868.22
    -3,173.71 (-5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,411.07
    -63.26 (-4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Lockheed Martin Corporation ("Lockheed Martin" or "the Company") (NYSE:LMT). Investors who purchased Lockheed Martin securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lmt.

The investigation concerns whether Lockheed Martin and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 26, 2021, Lockheed Martin announced its results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other results, Lockheed Martin disclosed that the Company was taking a $1.7 billion noncash pension settlement charge, which depressed its net income by $4.72 per share. On this news, Lockheed Martin's stock price fell $44.42 per share, or 11.8%, to close at $331.91 per share on October 26, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Lockheed Martin shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lmt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669956/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Lockheed-Martin-Corporation-LMT-Investigation

Recommended Stories

  • General Dynamics lowers revenue outlook as profit rises on marine, aero sales

    (Reuters) -Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp posted a 3% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher sales in the unit that makes U.S. Navy ships and its aerospace division, which makes Gulfstream business jets, but trimmed its annual revenue target by $400 million. "This quarter revenues decrease will impact the year, and we now expect revenue to be around $12.6 billion or $400 million less than our second-quarter update," General Dynamics Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic said on a post-earnings conference call. On the call Novakovic said Gulfstream has seen "some upward pressure on pricing" for the jets with backlog reaching a six-year high.

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    LMT earnings call for the period ending September 26, 2021.

  • Lockheed Martin Sales Disappointed, and It Will Get Worse. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The aerospace and defense giant cut its full-year sales outlook and said revenue will decline from current levels in 2022. Bad news for the stock.

  • General Dynamics isn’t seeing material impacts from supply-chain shortages, CEO says

    The Reston contractor does expect continued supply-chain impacts into 2022, but it isn't having the downside some other companies are facing.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • AMD stock heads for fifth straight record as analysts find only ‘nitpicks’ in earnings

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares were gunning for a fifth consecutive record close Wednesday, after more than half the analysts covering the chip maker hiked their price targets in response to the chip maker's latest strong earnings report.

  • GM and McDonald's beat Q3 earnings expectations, Boeing misses on jet delays

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Q3 earnings reports from General Motors, McDonald's and Boeing.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Why Shares of New York Community Bancorp Are Down Today

    The company's Q3 results missed estimates and the bank now doesn't expect to close on a pending acquisition until next year.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Why GM shares are getting run over after earnings

    Investors are dumping GM's stock in the wake of earnings. Here's one likely reason why.

  • Exxon Mobil raises dividend by a penny, to boost the implied yield to nearly 5.5%

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by a penny, to 88 cents a share from 87 cents. The new dividend will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 12. The stock slumped 2.5% in afternoon trading, amid a broad slump in energy stocks as crude oil futures shed 2.3%. Based on current stock prices, Exxon Mobil's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 5.48%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF of 3.75% and the i

  • Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

    Microsoft is sitting on a cash war-chest. Here is how they may spend that money, according to one analyst.

  • S&P 500 and Dow drift below record levels, Microsoft jumps

    Michael Arone, State Street Global Advisors US SPDR Business Chief Investment Strategist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.