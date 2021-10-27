Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Lockheed Martin Corporation ("Lockheed Martin" or "the Company") (NYSE:LMT). Investors who purchased Lockheed Martin securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lmt.

The investigation concerns whether Lockheed Martin and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 26, 2021, Lockheed Martin announced its results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other results, Lockheed Martin disclosed that the Company was taking a $1.7 billion noncash pension settlement charge, which depressed its net income by $4.72 per share. On this news, Lockheed Martin's stock price fell $44.42 per share, or 11.8%, to close at $331.91 per share on October 26, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Lockheed Martin shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lmt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

