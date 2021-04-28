Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. ("Foresight Autonomous" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FRSX). Investors who purchased Foresight Autonomous securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/frsx.
The investigation concerns whether Foresight and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On April 28, 2021, short seller Fuzzy Panda Research ("Fuzzy Panda") issued a report entitled "Foresight Autonomous (FRSX): A Minefield of Criminals, Self-dealing, Fake Sales, and Old Technology". The Fuzzy Panda report describes Foresight Autonomous as "an aggressive stock promotion where insiders are siphoning cash to entities they control." The report further alleges that "[a]fter examining the full cast of characters at Foresight, we discovered connections to accused money launderers, convicted felons, numerous penny stock promotions, and financiers who have settled SEC charges of market manipulation." On this news, Foresight Autonomous's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 28, 2021.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Foresight Autonomous shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/frsx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
